Low & Bonar PLC    LWB   GB0005363014

LOW & BONAR PLC

(LWB)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/26 12:35:03 pm
8.3 GBp   -0.48%
Low & Bonar : Statement on Corona Virus

03/26/2020 | 01:43pm EDT

Statement

With regards to the rapidly evolving situation regarding COVID-19, we want to inform you that Low & Bonar is experiencing minor operational disruption only to production, but not any material supply problems. We are keeping the situation under close review. As you will appreciate, we are not in a position to control the actions which our suppliers may take in response to this crisis, but we will keep you informed of any impact this may have on Low & Bonar.

In nearly all cases, transportation has not been disrupted, although in few situations there are implications due to additional governmental guidelines. If we experience or expect to see any material adverse impact on supply in terms of lead time or cost, we will contact you to decide on how to deal with it. As you will appreciate, there will be many factors which may be beyond our control and we intend to comply with all relevant guidance and good practice as it develops during the crisis. The health and safety of our employees will be our primary concern during this period.

Travel for our employees and representatives to and from specific countries - as specified by those countries or the WHO travel advice site - will be postponed. Similarly, within our office and production locations, we will adhere to the relevant national official guidance to continue providing a safe working environment.

Please contact us as usual for any further information you require on these matters.

Disclaimer

Low & Bonar plc published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 17:42:05 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Alexander Dayan Executive Chairman
Peter Coolen Group Director-Operations
Ian Ashton Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mike Powell Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Michael Bertram Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOW & BONAR PLC-33.01%68
ASSA ABLOY-19.89%19 220
SAINT-GOBAIN-40.52%12 752
MASCO CORPORATION-28.90%9 476
BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-1.13%6 152
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC-35.09%5 925
