Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lowe's Companies    LOW

LOWE'S COMPANIES

(LOW)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/06 05:08:33 pm
114.655 USD   +0.39%
08:22pLOWE : Commits $1 Million to Support Hurricane Dorian Relief and Recovery
PU
09/03Home-Improvement Stocks Are Sitting Pretty--Update
DJ
09/03Home-Improvement Stocks Are Sitting Pretty
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lowe : Commits $1 Million to Support Hurricane Dorian Relief and Recovery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 08:22pm EDT

MOORESVILLE, N.C. - Lowe's has committed today $1 million to support disaster relief efforts for associates, customers and communities in direct response to Hurricane Dorian's impact along the U.S. coast and the Bahamas. Lowe's will continue to work closely with nonprofit partners and government agencies to determine immediate and long-term support needed by local communities.

To support customers and communities as they prepared for the storm and in the clean-up and recovery that follows, the Lowe's Emergency Command Center has expedited more than 6,000 truckloads of needed supplies, including generators, bottled water, sand, plywood, chainsaws, trash bags, gas cans and tarps.

'Lowe's is committed to helping our associates, customers and the communities we serve recover and rebuild from Hurricane Dorian,' said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's president and CEO. 'Beyond our financial commitment, Lowe's will help communities recover with product donations and volunteer support alongside our nonprofit partners for weeks and months to come.'

Lowe's will work with the American Red Cross, the Bahamas Red Cross and additional disaster relief partners to help communities impacted by the storm.

Additionally, associates from Lowe's stores in Charlotte, Atlanta, Richmond and other locations are deploying Sunday to areas most affected by Hurricane Dorian. These emergency relief teams provide additional customer support and give fellow associates a chance to focus on their families.

Lowe's will further support affected associates by doubling the company's match to the Lowe's Employee Relief Fund, which provides financial assistance in times of crisis. Since it was established in 1999, the fund has helped more than 33,000 associates by providing more than $39 million in financial aid.

For more information on Lowe's hurricane response efforts, visit the company's Open House newsroom.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving more than 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2018 sales of $71.3 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Founded in 1946 and based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Disclaimer

Lowe's Companies Inc. published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2019 00:21:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LOWE'S COMPANIES
08:22pLOWE : Commits $1 Million to Support Hurricane Dorian Relief and Recovery
PU
09/03LOWE : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results o..
AQ
09/03Home-Improvement Stocks Are Sitting Pretty--Update
DJ
09/03Home-Improvement Stocks Are Sitting Pretty
DJ
09/03LOWE : Thinking about buying stock in Cidara Therapeutics, Canopy Growth, Genera..
PR
08/31THE LATEST : 'Extremely dangerous' Dorian nearing the Bahamas
AQ
08/28LOWE : to Webcast Presentation from the Goldman Sachs 26th Annual Global Retaili..
PR
08/27LOWE : exec apologizes for Hispanic 'small hands' comment
AQ
08/26LOWE : Reports Second Quarter Sales and Earnings Results
AQ
08/23TARGET, FACEBOOK, FORD : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 72 542 M
EBIT 2020 6 496 M
Net income 2020 4 450 M
Debt 2020 18 444 M
Yield 2020 1,79%
P/E ratio 2020 20,1x
P/E ratio 2021 17,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,47x
EV / Sales2021 1,45x
Capitalization 88 533 M
Chart LOWE'S COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Lowe's Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOWE'S COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 118,45  $
Last Close Price 114,71  $
Spread / Highest target 17,7%
Spread / Average Target 3,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marvin R. Ellison President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard W. Dreiling Chairman
David M. Denton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul D. Ramsay Chief Information Officer
Seemantini Godbole Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOWE'S COMPANIES21.18%88 147
THE HOME DEPOT, INC32.78%249 859
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%7 760
KINGFISHER-4.17%5 157
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE PCL--.--%2 287
ACE HARDWARE INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%2 147
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group