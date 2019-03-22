Log in
Lowe : Declares Cash Dividend

03/22/2019 | 06:25pm EDT

MOORESVILLE, N.C., March 22, 2019/PRNewswire/ - The Board of Directors for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of forty-eight cents($0.48)per share, payable May 8, 2019, to shareholders of record as of April 24, 2019.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving more than 18 million customers a week in the United States, Canadaand Mexico. With fiscal year 2018 sales of $71.3 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Founded in 1946 and based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports its hometown Charlotteregion and all communities it serves through programs focused on safe, affordable housing and careers in the skilled trades. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Disclaimer

Lowe's Companies Inc. published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 22:24:06 UTC
