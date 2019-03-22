Lowe : Declares Cash Dividend

MOORESVILLE, N.C., March 22, 2019/PRNewswire/ - The Board of Directors for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of forty-eight cents($0.48)per share, payable May 8, 2019, to shareholders of record as of April 24, 2019.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving more than 18 million customers a week in the United States, Canadaand Mexico. With fiscal year 2018 sales of $71.3 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Founded in 1946 and based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports its hometown Charlotteregion and all communities it serves through programs focused on safe, affordable housing and careers in the skilled trades. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

