Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lowe's Companies    LOW

LOWE'S COMPANIES

(LOW)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/16 04:00:13 pm
93.98 USD   +0.64%
05:02pLOWE : Declares Cash Dividend
PU
04:31pLOWE'S COMPANIES, INC. : Declares Cash Dividend
PR
08/14LOWE : Invites You to Join Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Webcast
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lowe : Declares Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 05:02pm EDT

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 16, 2019/PRNewswire/ - The Board of Directors for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of fifty-five cents($0.55)per share, payable November 6, 2019, to shareholders of record as of October 23, 2019.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving more than 18 million customers a week in the United Statesand Canada. With fiscal year 2018 sales of $71.3 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Founded in 1946 and based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Disclaimer

Lowe's Companies Inc. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 21:01:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LOWE'S COMPANIES
05:02pLOWE : Declares Cash Dividend
PU
04:31pLOWE'S COMPANIES, INC. : Declares Cash Dividend
PR
08/14LOWE : Invites You to Join Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Webc..
PU
08/14LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC. : Invites You to Join Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Co..
PR
08/10Home Depot's CFO on How the Retail Giant Renovated Itself -- WSJ
DJ
08/06J.C. Penney's revolving door of CEOs
RE
08/01LOWE : Lays Off Thousands of Store Workers--3rd Update
DJ
08/01LOWE : Lays Off Thousands of Store Workers--3rd Update
DJ
08/01LOWE : Lays Off Thousands of Store Workers--4thUpdate
DJ
08/01Lowe's Lays Off Thousands of Store Workers--2nd Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 72 529 M
EBIT 2020 6 446 M
Net income 2020 4 453 M
Debt 2020 18 447 M
Yield 2020 2,16%
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
EV / Sales2020 1,26x
EV / Sales2021 1,24x
Capitalization 73 109 M
Chart LOWE'S COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Lowe's Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOWE'S COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 112,94  $
Last Close Price 93,92  $
Spread / Highest target 43,7%
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marvin R. Ellison President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard W. Dreiling Chairman
David M. Denton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul D. Ramsay Chief Information Officer
Seemantini Godbole Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOWE'S COMPANIES1.10%73 109
THE HOME DEPOT, INC17.44%222 027
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%7 168
KINGFISHER-7.54%4 885
ACE HARDWARE INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%2 082
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE PCL--.--%2 045
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group