Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lowe's Companies    LOW

LOWE'S COMPANIES (LOW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/04 03:47:50 pm
93.84 USD   +2.93%
2018LOWE : Upgrades Stock Buyback
DJ
2018LOWE : Sees Next Year's Earnings Topping Street Views
DJ
2018Investors Punish Retail Stocks and Oil -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Lowe : Plans to Hire More Than 65,000 This Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 02:39pm EST

By Michael Dabaie

Lowe's Cos. (LOW) said Friday it plans to hire more than 65,000 associates this year.

The hires would include more than 50,000 seasonal positions, as well as nearly 10,000 permanent associates who would be part of its merchandising service team, focused on inventory management.

As part of its strategic effort, home-improvement retailer Lowe's said it has reduced some in-store support functions, including discontinuing the Project Specialist Interiors program.

Lowe's said its hiring plans also include about 6,000 full-time assistant store manager and department supervisor roles and more than 2,000 technology roles. The first 500 of these technology positions will be posted and filled throughout 2019, company said.

Shares of Lowe's were recently up about 3% to $93.80.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LOWE'S COMPANIES
02:39pLOWE : Plans to Hire More Than 65,000 This Year
DJ
02:24pLOWE : Announces Plans to Invest in More Than 65,000 Jobs in 2019
PU
02:01pLOWE : Announces Plans To Invest In More Than 65,000 Jobs In 2019
PR
2018U.S. holiday shopping season best in six years - report
RE
2018LOWE : Upgrades Stock Buyback
DJ
2018MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Rise On U.S.-China Trade Optimism, But End Well Off S..
DJ
2018LOWE : Sees Next Year's Earnings Topping Street Views
DJ
2018LOWE : Outlines Areas of Strategic Focus at 2018 Analyst and Investor Conference
PU
2018LOWE : Cos. Board Approves New $10 Billion Stock Buyback
DJ
2018LOWES COMPANIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 71 439 M
EBIT 2019 6 101 M
Net income 2019 3 678 M
Debt 2019 15 518 M
Yield 2019 1,98%
P/E ratio 2019 21,44
P/E ratio 2020 15,04
EV / Sales 2019 1,25x
EV / Sales 2020 1,26x
Capitalization 74 089 M
Chart LOWE'S COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Lowe's Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOWE'S COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 112 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marvin R. Ellison President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard W. Dreiling Chairman
David M. Denton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul D. Ramsay Chief Information Officer
Seemantini Godbole Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOWE'S COMPANIES-0.10%74 089
HOME DEPOT (THE)0.34%194 742
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%6 112
KINGFISHER2.22%5 638
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE PCL--.--%2 322
ACE HARDWARE INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%1 897
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.