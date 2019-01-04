Lowe : Plans to Hire More Than 65,000 This Year

By Michael Dabaie

Lowe's Cos. (LOW) said Friday it plans to hire more than 65,000 associates this year.

The hires would include more than 50,000 seasonal positions, as well as nearly 10,000 permanent associates who would be part of its merchandising service team, focused on inventory management.

As part of its strategic effort, home-improvement retailer Lowe's said it has reduced some in-store support functions, including discontinuing the Project Specialist Interiors program.

Lowe's said its hiring plans also include about 6,000 full-time assistant store manager and department supervisor roles and more than 2,000 technology roles. The first 500 of these technology positions will be posted and filled throughout 2019, company said.

Shares of Lowe's were recently up about 3% to $93.80.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com