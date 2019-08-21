Log in
LOWE'S COMPANIES

(LOW)
Lowe's Up Nearly 12% After 2Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk

08/21/2019 | 10:19am EDT

Lowe's Companies Inc. (LOW) is currently at $109.54, up $11.67 or 11.93%

-- Would be highest close since May 21, 2019, when it closed at $111.10

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 24, 2008, when it rose 13.47%

-- Earlier Wednesday, Lowe's Cos. reported higher earnings in its latest quarter that topped expectations, in a sign the company's aggressive cost-cutting strategy could be paying off. Earnings rose 10% in the second quarter to $1.68 billion, or $2.14 a share. Analysts forecast earnings of $2.03 a share, according to FactSet

-- Up 8.03% month-to-date

-- Up 18.6% year-to-date

-- Down 6.52% from its all-time closing high of $117.18 on April 15, 2019

-- Up 3.81% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 22, 2018), when it closed at $105.52

-- Down 6.52% from its 52 week closing high of $117.18 on April 15, 2019

-- Up 27.43% from its 52 week closing low of $85.96 on Dec. 24, 2018

-- Second best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Fourth most active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 9:53:32 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.89% 26193.14 Delayed Quote.11.30%
LOWE'S COMPANIES 11.06% 109.4392 Delayed Quote.5.97%
NASDAQ 100 0.96% 7738.756884 Delayed Quote.20.13%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.93% 8023.09881 Delayed Quote.19.00%
S&P 500 0.77% 2923.21 Delayed Quote.16.63%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 72 528 M
EBIT 2020 6 438 M
Net income 2020 4 453 M
Debt 2020 18 447 M
Yield 2020 2,08%
P/E ratio 2020 17,3x
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,31x
EV / Sales2021 1,29x
Capitalization 76 624 M
Technical analysis trends LOWE'S COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 112,61  $
Last Close Price 97,87  $
Spread / Highest target 37,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marvin R. Ellison President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard W. Dreiling Chairman
David M. Denton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul D. Ramsay Chief Information Officer
Seemantini Godbole Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOWE'S COMPANIES5.97%76 624
THE HOME DEPOT, INC26.35%238 861
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%7 351
KINGFISHER-9.40%4 802
ACE HARDWARE INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%2 149
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE PCL--.--%2 062
