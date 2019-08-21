Lowe's Up Nearly 12% After 2Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk

Lowe's Companies Inc. (LOW) is currently at $109.54, up $11.67 or 11.93%

-- Would be highest close since May 21, 2019, when it closed at $111.10

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 24, 2008, when it rose 13.47%

-- Earlier Wednesday, Lowe's Cos. reported higher earnings in its latest quarter that topped expectations, in a sign the company's aggressive cost-cutting strategy could be paying off. Earnings rose 10% in the second quarter to $1.68 billion, or $2.14 a share. Analysts forecast earnings of $2.03 a share, according to FactSet

-- Up 8.03% month-to-date

-- Up 18.6% year-to-date

-- Down 6.52% from its all-time closing high of $117.18 on April 15, 2019

-- Up 3.81% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 22, 2018), when it closed at $105.52

-- Up 27.43% from its 52 week closing low of $85.96 on Dec. 24, 2018

-- Second best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Fourth most active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 9:53:32 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet