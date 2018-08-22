Log in
Lowe's cuts forecasts on Orchard Supply shutdown

08/22/2018 | 01:57pm CEST
A view of the sign outside the Lowes store in Westminster

(Reuters) - Home improvement chain Lowe's Cos Inc trimmed its full-year profit and sales forecasts on Wednesday as it began winding down Orchard Supply Hardware stores and planned to cut down its own inventories in the face of weakening U.S. homebuilding.

The company's shares fell nearly 3 percent to $97.03 in premarket trading as the retailer missed Wall Street estimates for same-store sales in the second quarter.

Lowe's said it would shut all 99 stores of hardware and garden chain Orchard Supply by the end of the fiscal year, leading to between $390 million and $475 million in charges in the second half.

It also said it would seek to cut back on inventory of slow-selling product lines and reinvest in faster-moving goods.

"Exiting Orchard Supply Hardware and rationalizing inventory are the driving force behind the changes to Lowe's business outlook," Chief Executive Marvin Ellison, who took charge in July, said in a statement.

Orchard's 4,000 employees were informed of the permanent shutdown only on Tuesday, according to local media reports.

Orchard, which was spun off by Sears Holdings Corp in 2011, was bought https://reut.rs/2w3wBvy by Lowe's in 2013 to take advantage of its prime locations in areas such as California, where its bigger rival HOME-DEPOT-THE-4826/'>Home Depot has a strong presence.

But Lowe's has struggled to keep margins up and its same-store sales growth has trailed Home Depot's for many years.

U.S. homebuilding rebounded less than expected from a nine-month low in July, suggesting the housing market was likely to tread water for the rest of this year against the backdrop of rising construction costs and labor shortages.

The No.2 U.S. home improvement store said it expected sales to grow about 4.5 percent for fiscal 2018 and sales at stores open at least a year about 3 percent, below the company's previous target.

It also cut its full-year profit forecast by 90 cents to $4.50-$4.60 per share.

In the second quarter, same-store sales rose 5.2 percent but missed the average analyst estimate of a 5.34 percent increase, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Last week, Home Depot's results topped estimates as it benefited from a rebound in demand for seasonal products.

Lowe's net income rose 7 percent to $1.52 billion in the second quarter. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $2.07 per share, topping estimates of $2.02. Net sales rose 7 percent to $20.89 billion, beating expectations.

Lowe's also named David Denton as its new chief financial officer. Denton, currently CFO of CVS Health, will join in the second half of 2018.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION -1.25% 73.69 Delayed Quote.2.92%
HOME DEPOT (THE) 1.16% 200.23 Delayed Quote.4.43%
LOWE'S COMPANIES 0.78% 99.74 Delayed Quote.6.49%
SEARS HOLDINGS CORP 0.41% 1.23 Delayed Quote.-65.78%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 71 880 M
EBIT 2019 6 600 M
Net income 2019 4 445 M
Debt 2019 15 565 M
Yield 2019 1,84%
P/E ratio 2019 18,35
P/E ratio 2020 16,29
EV / Sales 2019 1,35x
EV / Sales 2020 1,26x
Capitalization 81 403 M
Chart LOWE'S COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Lowe's Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOWE'S COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target 9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marvin R. Ellison President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard W. Dreiling Chairman
Marshall A. Croom Chief Financial Officer
Paul D. Ramsay Chief Information Officer
Marshall O. Larsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOWE'S COMPANIES6.49%81 403
HOME DEPOT (THE)4.43%230 974
KINGFISHER-18.00%7 621
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%5 832
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE PCL--.--%2 215
ACE HARDWARE INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%1 627
