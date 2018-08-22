Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lowe's Companies    LOW

LOWE'S COMPANIES (LOW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/22 05:35:01 pm
107.89 USD   +8.17%
05:25pLowe's On Track for New All-Time High After Strong Second Quarter..
DJ
05:05pLowe's new chief shuts Orchard stores, promises streamlining
RE
04:36pS&P 500 MOVERS : Ctl, low
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Lowe's new chief shuts Orchard stores, promises streamlining

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 05:05pm CEST
A view of the sign outside the Lowes store in Westminster

(Reuters) - Lowe's Cos Inc on Wednesday promised to cut back slow-moving products and unsuccessful business projects as new Chief Executive Marvin Ellison seeks to turn around a company that has trailed bigger rival Home Depot for years.

Shares of the company reversed course to rise as much as 10 percent and hit a record high as investors cheered better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit as well as Ellison's move to shut struggling Orchard Supply Hardware stores.

Ellison also said he was stopping $500 million worth of previously planned investments and would put the money in share repurchases instead. He promised to act strongly to simplify the company's business.

"The new CEO is working quickly to streamline the LOW business model and better position the company for improved results," Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel wrote in a note.

Lowe's same-store sales growth has lagged Home Depot's as it focuses more on do-it-yourself customers compared to its rival's focus on professional contractors who bill more. The same-store sales for the second quarter also missed estimates.

Under Ellison, who took charge in July, the company has also eliminated four senior positions, while creating two new senior roles for stores and supply chain. On Wednesday, Lowe's named David Denton, a former executive of CVS Health, as its chief financial officer.

"We have work to do ... Although it's never good to be behind, our current position presents significant upside potential for Lowe's," Ellison said on a post-earnings call.

Lowe's said it would shut 99 stores of hardware and garden chain Orchard Supply by the end of the fiscal year, leading to between $390 million and $475 million in charges in the second half.

It also said it would seek to cut back on inventory of slow-selling product lines and reinvest in faster-moving goods.

At the same time, its forecasts for sales to grow about 4.5 percent in fiscal 2018 and sales at stores open at least a year about 3 percent were reduced from previous targets. It also cut its full-year profit forecast by 90 cents to $4.50-$4.60 per share to account for the Orchard closures and inventory cuts.

"These may be appropriate steps but likely will come with further investment and earnings pressure," Wedbush Securities analyst Seth Basham said.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $2.07 per share, topping estimates of $2.02. Net sales rose 7 percent to $20.89 billion, beating expectations.

In the second quarter, same-store sales rose 5.2 percent helped by capitalizing on the delayed demand for spring time goods but missed expectation of a 5.34 percent increase.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Arun Koyyur)

By Aishwarya Venugopal
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 0.44% 74.1 Delayed Quote.2.92%
HOME DEPOT (THE) 0.56% 201.355 Delayed Quote.4.43%
LOWE'S COMPANIES 8.66% 108.42 Delayed Quote.6.49%
SEARS HOLDINGS CORP -3.25% 1.195 Delayed Quote.-65.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LOWE'S COMPANIES
05:25pLowe's On Track for New All-Time High After Strong Second Quarter -- Data Tal..
DJ
05:05pLowe's new chief shuts Orchard stores, promises streamlining
RE
04:36pS&P 500 MOVERS : Ctl, low
AQ
04:11pLOWE : says it's closing all Orchard Supply Hardware stores nationwide, as compa..
AQ
03:08pLOWE : Orchard Supply Hardware stores everywhere are closing for good by the end..
AQ
03:05pLOWE : to Close Orchard Supply Stores, Recruits CVS Finance Chief
DJ
02:59pLOWES COMPANIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Costs Assoc..
AQ
01:01pLOWE : Reports Strong Quarter, Cuts Guidance After Orchard Supply Exit -- Earnin..
DJ
12:48pLowe's Names CVS's Denton Chief Financial Officer
DJ
12:44pLOWE : to Shutter Orchard Supply Hardware Chain
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10:06aLowe's runs to new high 
08:12aLowe's -2% after guidance disappoints, hardware stores closed 
07:09aLowe's appoints new CFO 
06:00aLowe's beats by $0.05, beats on revenue 
05:40aWhy A Bell May Finally Toll For Housing Bears 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 71 880 M
EBIT 2019 6 600 M
Net income 2019 4 445 M
Debt 2019 15 565 M
Yield 2019 1,84%
P/E ratio 2019 18,35
P/E ratio 2020 16,29
EV / Sales 2019 1,35x
EV / Sales 2020 1,26x
Capitalization 81 403 M
Chart LOWE'S COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Lowe's Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOWE'S COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target 9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marvin R. Ellison President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard W. Dreiling Chairman
Marshall A. Croom Chief Financial Officer
Paul D. Ramsay Chief Information Officer
Marshall O. Larsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOWE'S COMPANIES6.49%81 403
HOME DEPOT (THE)4.43%230 974
KINGFISHER-18.00%7 621
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%5 832
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE PCL--.--%2 215
ACE HARDWARE INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%1 627
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.