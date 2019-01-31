Log in
Lowe : to Shut Down Iris Smart Home Platform March 31

01/31/2019 | 07:12pm EST

By Josh Beckerman

Lowe's Cos. (LOW) will shut down its Iris Smart Home platform, which launched in 2012.

Under an online redemption process for eligible connected devices, customers will receive a Visa prepaid card to help migrate to another platform.

Iris said in a customer letter that certain devices used with Iris are compatible with other platforms such as Samsung Electronics Co.'s (SSNHZ) SmartThings.

In November, Lowe's said it would exit certain non-core activities including Iris and Alacrity Renovation Services, and said it was seeking a buyer for Iris.

Iris products have included security sensors, smoke detectors, video products and water-related items.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

