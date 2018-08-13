Synchrony : and Lowe’s Extend Strategic Partnership with Multi-Year Agreement

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF)
and Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW)
today announced a multi-year extension of their strategic partnership
highlighting Synchrony’s commitment to offer Lowe’s customers enhanced
purchasing options and valuable benefits.
As part of the extension, Synchrony will continue to manage and service
the consumer
and commercial credit card programs for Lowe’s customers at
the retailers’ more than 1,740 U.S. stores, as well as on Lowes.com. The
programs drive sales through a strong consumer offering, including five
percent off every day for all cardholders and special promotional offers.
The Synchrony and Lowe’s credit partner relationship began in 1979. The
partnership started with a Lowe’s store card and has since expanded to
multiple offerings that provide valuable benefits to both consumers and
businesses. Synchrony continues to make strategic investments in the
Lowe’s program to make the consumer experience easier by advancing
technology capabilities. These technology breakthroughs include the
Synchrony Plug-in (SyPI)
to make mobile in-app commerce easier and an in-store digital credit app
that taps into the power of mobile to more quickly provide financial
options to customers.
“We are focused on exceeding customers’ expectations wherever they need
us, including providing the best value in the marketplace, and our work
with Synchrony is critical to that goal,” said Margi Vagell, Lowe’s vice
president of merchandising operations. “Over nearly 40 years, Synchrony
and Lowe’s have evolved together in a dynamic market environment, and we
look forward to continuing to improve our capabilities to even better
serve customers in the future.”
“Our continued partnership with Lowe’s demonstrates the power of
Synchrony’s unique retail financial services capabilities. Lowe’s is a
great partner that combines our expertise with their strengths, to grow
sales and help them succeed,” said Tom Quindlen, executive vice
president and CEO, Retail Card, at Synchrony.
Synchrony backs three credit cards available through Lowe’s: the Lowe’s
Advantage Card, the Lowe’s Business Account and Lowe’s Accounts
Receivable.
About Lowe’s
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company
serving more than 18 million customers a week in the United States,
Canada and Mexico. With fiscal year 2017 sales of $68.6 billion, Lowe's
and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,390 home
improvement and hardware stores and employ over 310,000 people. Founded
in 1946 and based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities
it serves through programs that focus on K-12 public education and
community improvement projects. For more information, visit Lowes.com.
About Synchrony
Synchrony (NYSE: SYF)
is a premier consumer financial services company delivering customized
financing programs across key industries including retail, health, auto,
travel and home, along with award-winning consumer banking products.
With more than $130 billion in sales financed and 74.5 million active
accounts, Synchrony brings deep industry expertise, actionable data
insights, innovative solutions and differentiated digital experiences to
improve the success of every business we serve and the quality of each
life we touch. More information can be found at www.synchrony.com
and through Twitter: @Synchrony.
