Lowe : Adopts Nationwide Standard for Customers to Wear Masks in All U.S. Stores

07/17/2020 | 12:40pm EDT

MOORESVILLE, N.C., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) today announced it is adopting a nationwide standard for all customers to wear masks or face coverings when shopping in U.S. stores effective July 20. Lowe's will offer free masks at the customer service desk of every store for customers who need them, while supplies last.

"As a retailer offering essential goods, we have a responsibility to our associates, customers and small businesses in communities nationwide to help provide a safe shopping experience," said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's president and CEO. "Throughout this pandemic, our associates have worked tirelessly so customers could get the goods and services they needed for their homes and small businesses. For the safety of everyone in our stores, we ask that customers wear masks, and to make this new standard less restrictive, we will make masks available to those who need them."

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) continues to advise masks and face coverings are an effective tool to combat the spread of COVID-19. All Lowe's stores will have signage at the entrances requesting that customers wear face coverings. Since the early days of the pandemic, Lowe's has taken several operational measures to support social distancing and offer customers shopping options, including in-store pickup, curbside pickup and expanded product availability on Lowes.com, as well as a number of initiatives to encourage social distancing including overhead reminders, signage and social distance ambassadors. Lowe's will also continue to provide hand sanitizer at store locations.

Lowe's has required associates to wear masks since May and many Lowe's locations operate where state and local authorities have required customers to wear masks. Encouraging mask use at stores nationwide is a further demonstration of Lowe's longstanding commitment to promoting a safe environment for associates and customers. To learn more about our commitment, visit Lowe's newsroom.

About Lowe's
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2019 sales of $72.1 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

 

