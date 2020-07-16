Log in
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.

LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.

(LOW)
  Report
News 
News

Lowe : More Than Doubles Small-Business Grant Program to $55 Million

07/16/2020 | 09:35am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Lowe's Cos. on Thursday said it is more than doubling its small-business grant program to $55 million in response to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mooresville, N.C., home-improvement retailer said it is increasing its grants to small businesses owned by minorities to $30 million from $25 million and committing another $25 million to small businesses in rural areas.

Lowe's said small businesses owned by minorities are being disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, while those in hard-hit rural communities often face more hurdles than their urban counterparts due to limited access to bank credit, capital and other support services.

Lowe's said the grants will provide immediate relief for critical needs such as rent, payroll and operational expenses to keep small businesses running. The company noted that a recent survey by Main Street America found that 7.5 million small businesses around the country may be at risk of closing permanently.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 76 571 M - -
Net income 2021 5 170 M - -
Net Debt 2021 17 854 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,8x
Yield 2021 1,63%
Capitalization 107 B 107 B -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 260 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lowe's Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 141,96 $
Last Close Price 141,22 $
Spread / Highest target 20,4%
Spread / Average Target 0,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marvin R. Ellison President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard W. Dreiling Independent Chairman
David M. Denton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Seemantini Godbole Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Ralph Alvarez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.17.92%106 621
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.18.05%277 270
HOME PRODUCT CENTER-2.50%6 496
KINGFISHER PLC4.01%5 980
RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORPORATION LTD.-16.91%5 090
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE9.94%2 369
