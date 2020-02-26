Log in
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.

Lowe : Q4 2019 Earnings Infographic

02/26/2020

"In the fourth quarter, we delivered proﬁtability that exceeded our expectations given strong expense management, improving gross margin and enhanced process execution. Our sales growth was driven almost entirely by our U.S. brick and mortar stores, supported by our investments in technology, store environment and the Pro business. We have a detailed road map in place to modernize our e-commerce platform and accelerate Lowes.com sales, which combined with the sales productivity improvement

Q4 2019RESULTSin our physical stores, underscores our opportunity to unlock additional growth. Though we are only one year into a multi-year plan, we made signiﬁcant progress transforming our company and believe we are well positioned to capitalize on solid demand in a healthy home improvement market. We are entering 2020 from a position of strength and remain conﬁdent that our focus on retail fundamentals combined with technology improvements will continue to pay dividends across the business. I would like

to thank all of our associates for their continued commitment to serving customers."

- Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's president and CEO

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

$16.0B

WE RETURNED

IN SALES

1.1

+2.4%

~$

+2.6%

BILLION

TO OUR

SHAREHOLDERS

U.S. COMP

THROUGH DIVIDENDS

SALES

AND SHARE

REPURCHASES

31.08%

31.89%

GROSS

ADJ. GROSS

MARGIN

MARGIN1

-22 basis points

+40 basis points

U.S. COMPARABLE SALES SUMMARY

MERCHANDISING DEPARTMENT PERFORMANCE

TRANSACTIONS/TICKET

ABOVE COMPANY AVERAGE

Positive comps in 9of 13merchandising departments.

COMP

COMP AVERAGE

TRANSACTIONS

TICKET

ABOVE COMPANY AVERAGE

-0.5%

+3.0%SALES GROWTH +3%

LOWES.COM

COMP SALES BY TICKET SIZE

MILLWORKLUMBER & BUILDING

DÉCOR

LAWN & GARDEN PAINT

TOOLS

HARDWARE APPLIANCES

+3.8%

MATERIALS

>$500

$50-500

+2.7%

<$50

-0.3%

+6.2%

+5.8%

U.S. MONTHLY COMP

+1.4%

+2.1%

Positive comps in

-0.7%

+0.9%

14

of 15 U.S. regions

2018

PERFORMANCE

2019

NOVEMBER

DECEMBER

JANUARY

5.98%

7.15%

OPERATING

ADJ. OPERATING

MARGIN

MARGIN1

+961 basis points

+70 basis points

$0.66

$0.94

DILUTED EPS

ADJ. DILUTED EPS1

+17.5%

1 Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Operating Margin, and Adjusted Diluted EPS are non-GAAPnancial measures. Refer to Lowes.com/investor for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

PROGRESS AGAINST INITIATIVES

  • Leveraged process improvements and technology to improve store labor productivity; optimized our current mix of labor hours to better serve customers, moving from a mix of 60% of payroll hours dedicated to tasking and only 40% dedicated to selling in 2018, to a current mix of more than 50% dedicated to selling.
  • Pro strategic initiatives are gaining traction with another quarter of Pro
  • Improved service model in stores and betterin-stock execution resulted in our fourth consecutive quarter of improved customer service scores from both DIY and Pro customers.
  • Made signifcant progress executing our digital transformation including hiring more than 1,400 technologists in 2019
    and improving overall Information Technology systems; deployed solutions to remediate 50% of our "tech debt" or
  • Implementation of retail fundamentals driving improved results in departments which have historically underperformed, such as Paint, Millwork, and Décor.

Disclaimer

Lowe's Companies Inc. published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 14:17:08 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 72 251 M
EBIT 2020 6 539 M
Net income 2020 4 319 M
Debt 2020 18 862 M
Yield 2020 1,74%
P/E ratio 2020 21,5x
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,52x
EV / Sales2021 1,50x
Capitalization 90 843 M
Chart LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lowe's Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 134,10  $
Last Close Price 118,52  $
Spread / Highest target 39,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marvin R. Ellison President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard W. Dreiling Chairman
David M. Denton Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Seemantini Godbole Chief Information Officer
Ralph Alvarez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.2.63%90 843
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.8.70%258 941
KINGFISHER PLC-8.29%5 442
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%5 347
RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORPORATION LTD.1.58%4 900
ACE HARDWARE INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%1 902
