Lowe : Q4 2019 Earnings Infographic

"In the fourth quarter, we delivered proﬁtability that exceeded our expectations given strong expense management, improving gross margin and enhanced process execution. Our sales growth was driven almost entirely by our U.S. brick and mortar stores, supported by our investments in technology, store environment and the Pro business. We have a detailed road map in place to modernize our e-commerce platform and accelerate Lowes.com sales, which combined with the sales productivity improvement

Q4 2019RESULTSin our physical stores, underscores our opportunity to unlock additional growth. Though we are only one year into a multi-year plan, we made signiﬁcant progress transforming our company and believe we are well positioned to capitalize on solid demand in a healthy home improvement market. We are entering 2020 from a position of strength and remain conﬁdent that our focus on retail fundamentals combined with technology improvements will continue to pay dividends across the business. I would like

to thank all of our associates for their continued commitment to serving customers."

- Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's president and CEO