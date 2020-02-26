Lowe : Q4 2019 Earnings Infographic

"In the fourth quarter, we delivered proﬁtability that exceeded our expectations given strong expense management, improving gross margin and enhanced process execution. Our sales growth was driven almost entirely by our U.S. brick and mortar stores, supported by our investments in technology, store environment and the Pro business. We have a detailed road map in place to modernize our e-commerce platform and accelerate Lowes.com sales, which combined with the sales productivity improvement
Q4 2019RESULTSin our physical stores, underscores our opportunity to unlock additional growth. Though we are only one year into a multi-year plan, we made signiﬁcant progress transforming our company and believe we are well positioned to capitalize on solid demand in a healthy home improvement market. We are entering 2020 from a position of strength and remain conﬁdent that our focus on retail fundamentals combined with technology improvements will continue to pay dividends across the business. I would like
to thank all of our associates for their continued commitment to serving customers."
- Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's president and CEO
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
$16.0B
WE RETURNED
IN SALES
1.1
+2.4%
~$
+2.6%
BILLION
TO OUR
SHAREHOLDERS
U.S. COMP
THROUGH DIVIDENDS
SALES
AND SHARE
REPURCHASES
31.08%
31.89%
GROSS
ADJ. GROSS
MARGIN
MARGIN1
-22 basis points
+40 basis points
U.S. COMPARABLE SALES SUMMARY
MERCHANDISING DEPARTMENT PERFORMANCE
TRANSACTIONS/TICKET
ABOVE COMPANY AVERAGE
Positive comps in 9of 13merchandising departments.
COMP
COMP AVERAGE
TRANSACTIONS
TICKET
ABOVE COMPANY AVERAGE
-0.5%
+3.0%SALES GROWTH +3%
LOWES.COM
COMP SALES BY TICKET SIZE
MILLWORKLUMBER & BUILDING
DÉCOR
LAWN & GARDEN PAINT
TOOLS
HARDWARE APPLIANCES
+3.8%
MATERIALS
>$500
$50-500
+2.7%
<$50
-0.3%
+6.2%
+5.8%
U.S. MONTHLY COMP
+1.4%
+2.1%
Positive comps in
-0.7%
+0.9%
14
of 15 U.S. regions
2018
PERFORMANCE
2019
NOVEMBER
DECEMBER
JANUARY
5.98%
7.15%
OPERATING
ADJ. OPERATING
MARGIN
MARGIN1
+961 basis points
+70 basis points
$0.66
$0.94
DILUTED EPS
ADJ. DILUTED EPS1
+17.5%
1 Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Operating Margin, and Adjusted Diluted EPS are non-GAAPnancial measures. Refer to Lowes.com/investor for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
PROGRESS AGAINST INITIATIVES
Leveraged process improvements and technology to improve store labor productivity; optimized our current mix of labor hours to better serve customers, moving from a mix of 60% of payroll hours dedicated to tasking and only 40% dedicated to selling in 2018, to a current mix of more than 50% dedicated to selling.
Pro strategic initiatives are gaining traction with another quarter of Pro
Improved service model in stores and betterin-stock execution resulted in our fourth consecutive quarter of improved customer service scores from both DIY and Pro customers.
Made signifcant progress executing our digital transformation including hiring more than 1,400 technologists in 2019
and improving overall Information Technology systems; deployed solutions to remediate 50% of our "tech debt" or
Implementation of retail fundamentals driving improved results in departments which have historically underperformed, such as Paint, Millwork, and Décor.
