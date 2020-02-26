Lowe : Q4 2019 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
02/26/2020 | 09:28am EST
Q4 2019 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
Management of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (the Company) uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and considers them to be important supplemental measures of the Company's performance, as further outlined below. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the Company's financial and operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to, or more meaningful indicators of, the Company's financial measures as prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company's methods of determining these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the methods used by other companies for these or similar non-GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to measures used by other companies.
The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide better visibility to the following:
Operating performance,
Liquidity measures, and;
Leverage measures.
Operating Performance
The Company has provided the following non-GAAP financial measures for comparing its operating performance for the three and twelve months ended January 31, 2020, with the respective periods ended February 1, 2019: adjusted gross margin, adjusted SG&A, adjusted depreciation and amortization, adjusted operating income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share. In addition, in the updated Business Outlook for fiscal 2020, the Company has provided the non-GAAP financial measure of forecasted adjusted diluted earnings per share. These measures exclude the impacts of certain discrete items, as further detailed below, not contemplated in Lowe's Business Outlook for fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2018. Lowe's believes these measures are useful in helping understand actual and forecasted performance relative to the original Business Outlook, as well as performance between fiscal periods.
Fiscal 2019 Impacts
For fiscal 2019, the Company has recognized financial impacts from the following discrete items, not contemplated in the Company's Business Outlook for 2019:
Prior to the beginning of fiscal 2019, the Company announced its intention to exit its Mexico retail operations and had planned to sell the operating business. However, in the first quarter of fiscal 2019, after an extensive market evaluation, the decision was made to instead sell the assets of the business. That decision resulted in an $82 million tax benefit in the first quarter, which was partially offset by $12 million ofpre-tax operating costs associated with the exit and ongoing wind-down of the Mexico retail operations. During the second quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company recognized additional pre-tax operating losses of $14 million. For the third quarter, the pre-tax operating losses for the Mexico retail operations were insignificant. For the fourth quarter, the Company recognized additional pre-tax operating losses of $9 million. Total pre-tax operating costs and charges for fiscal year 2019 were $35 million (Mexico adjustments), and;
During the third quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company began a strategic review of its Canadian operations, and as a result, recognizedpre-tax charges of $53 million associated with long-lived asset impairment. During the fourth quarter, the Company made the decision to close 34 under-performing stores and take additional actions to improve future performance and profitability of its Canadian operations. As a result of these actions, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company recognized pre-tax operating costs and charges of $176 million, consisting of inventory liquidation, accelerated depreciation and amortization, severance, and other costs, as well as a net $26 million impact to income tax expense related to income tax valuation allowance. Total pre-tax operating costs and charges for fiscal year 2019 were $230 million (2019 Canada restructuring).
Fiscal 2018 Impacts
During fiscal 2018, the Company recognized financial impacts from the following discrete items, not contemplated in the Company's Business Outlook for 2018:
During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, the Company recorded $952 million of goodwill impairment associated with its Canadian operations (Canadian goodwill impairment);
On August 17, 2018, the Company committed to exit its Orchard Supply Hardware operations. As a result, the Company recognizedpre-tax charges of $230 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2018 associated with long lived asset impairment and discontinued projects. During the third quarter of fiscal 2018, the Company recognized pre-tax charges of $123 million associated with accelerated depreciation and amortization, severance and lease obligations. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, the Company recognized additional pre-tax charges of $208 million primarily related to lease obligations. Total pre-tax charges for fiscal year 2018 were $561 million (Orchard Supply Hardware charges);
On October 31, 2018, the Company committed to close 20under-performing stores across the U.S. and 31 locations in Canada, including 27 under-performing stores. As a result, the Company recognized pre-tax charges of $121 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2018 associated with long-lived asset impairment and severance obligations. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, the company recognized additional pre-tax charges of $150 million, primarily associated with severance and lease obligation costs, as well as accelerated depreciation. Total pre-tax charges for fiscal year 2018 were $271 million (U.S. and Canada closing charges);
As previously discussed above, on November 20, 2018, the Company announced its plans to exit retail operations in Mexico and was exploring strategic alternatives. During the third quarter, $22 million oflong-lived asset impairment was recognized on certain assets in Mexico as a result of the strategic evaluation. During the fourth quarter, an additional $222 million of impairment was recognized. Total pre-tax charges for fiscal year 2018 were $244 million (Mexico impairment charges);
During the third quarter of fiscal 2018, the Company identified certainnon-core activities within its U.S. home improvement business to exit, including Alacrity Renovation Services and Iris Smart Home. As a result, during the third quarter of 2018, the Company recognized pre-tax charges of $14 million associated with long-lived asset impairment and inventory write-down. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, the Company recognized additional pre-tax charges of $32 million. Total pre-tax charges for fiscal year 2018 were $46 million (Non-core activities charges), and;
During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, the Company recorded apre-tax charge of $13 million, associated with severance costs due to the elimination of the Project Specialists Interiors position (Project Specialists Interiors charge).
These items impacted the following financial statement line items and metrics:
Three and Twelve Months Ended January 31, 2020
Depreciation
Operating
Diluted
Gross Margin
SG&A
&
Earnings Per
Amortization
Income
Share
Non-GAAP items:
Mexico adjustments
2019 Canada restructuring
Three and Twelve Months Ended February 1, 2019
Depreciation
Operating
Diluted
Gross Margin
SG&A
&
Earnings Per
Amortization
Income
Share
Non-GAAP items:
Canadian goodwill impairment
Orchard Supply Hardware charges
U.S. & Canada charges
Mexico impairment charges
Non-core activities charges
Project Specialists Interiors charge
The following measures are presented for comparison of operating performance for the quarter and fiscal years ended January 31, 2020, and February 1, 2019:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Adjusted Gross Margin (in millions)
January 31, 2020
February 1, 2019
January 31, 2020
February 1, 2019
Gross Margin, As Reported
$
4,981
$
4,898
$
22,943
$
22,908
Mexico adjustments
-
-
(10)
-
2019 Canada restructuring
122
-
122
-
Non-core activities charges
-
29
-
33
Adjusted Gross Margin
$
5,103
$
4,927
$
23,055
$
22,941
Gross Margin, % of sales
31.08%
31.30%
31.80%
32.12%
Adjusted Gross Margin, % of sales
31.89%
31.49%
31.99%
32.17%
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Adjusted SG&A (in millions)
January 31, 2020
February 1, 2019
January 31, 2020
February 1, 2019
SG&A, As Reported
$
3,685
$
5,097
$
15,367
$
17,413
Mexico adjustments
(9)
-
(45)
-
2019 Canada restructuring
(35)
-
(89)
-
Canadian goodwill impairment
-
(952)
-
(952)
Orchard Supply Hardware charges
-
(208)
-
(465)
U.S. & Canada charges
-
(99)
-
(221)
Mexico impairment charges
-
(222)
-
(244)
Non-core activities charges
-
(3)
-
(13)
Project Specialists Interiors charge
-
(13)
-
(13)
Adjusted SG&A
$
3,641
$
3,600
$
15,233
$
15,505
SG&A, % of sales
22.99%
32.58%
21.30%
24.41%
Adjusted SG&A, % of sales
22.74%
23.01%
21.13%
21.74%
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Adjusted Depreciation &
January 31, 2020
February 1, 2019
January 31, 2020
February 1, 2019
Amortization (in millions)
Depreciation & Amortization, As
$
338
$
368
$
1,262
$
1,477
Reported
2019 Canada restructuring
(19)
-
(19)
-
Orchard Supply Hardware charges
-
-
-
(96)
U.S. & Canada charges
-
(50)
-
(50)
Adjusted Depreciation &
$
319
$
318
$
1,243
$
1,331
Amortization
Depreciation & Amortization, % of
2.11%
2.35%
1.75%
2.07%
sales
Adjusted Depreciation &
2.00%
2.03%
1.73%
1.87%
Amortization, % of sales
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Adjusted Operating Income
January 31, 2020
February 1, 2019
January 31, 2020
February 1, 2019
(in millions, except percentage data)
Operating Income, As Reported
$
958
$
(567)
$
6,314
$
4,018
Mexico adjustments
9
-
35
-
2019 Canada restructuring
176
-
230
-
Canadian goodwill impairment
-
952
-
952
Orchard Supply Hardware charges
-
208
-
561
U.S. & Canada charges
-
150
-
271
Mexico impairment charges
-
222
-
244
Non-core activities charges
-
32
-
46
Project Specialists Interiors charge
-
13
-
13
Adjusted Operating Income
$
1,143
$
1,010
$
6,579
$
6,105
Operating Margin, As Reported
5.98%
(3.63)%
8.75%
5.64%
Adjusted Operating Margin
7.15%
6.45 %
9.13%
8.56%
Three Months Ended
January 31, 2020
February 1, 2019
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
Pre-Tax
Tax 1
Net
Pre-Tax
Tax 1
Net
Earnings
Earnings
Earnings
Earnings
Diluted Earnings Per Share, As Reported
$
0.66
$
(1.03)
Mexico adjustments
0.01
0.01
0.02
-
-
-
2019 Canada restructuring
0.23
0.03
0.26
-
-
-
Canadian goodwill impairment
-
-
-
1.19
(0.03)
1.16
Orchard Supply Hardware charges
-
-
-
0.25
(0.05)
0.20
U.S. & Canada charges
-
-
-
0.18
(0.05)
0.13
Mexico impairment charges
-
-
-
0.28
0.01
0.29
Non-core activities charges
-
-
-
0.04
(0.01)
0.03
Project Specialists Interiors charge
-
-
-
0.02
-
0.02
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.94
$
0.80
1Represents the corresponding tax benefit or expense related to the item excluded from adjusted diluted earnings per share. Based on these adjustments, the adjusted effective tax rate for the three months ended January 31, 2020 and February 1, 2019 were 24.68% and 24.25%, respectively.
Year Ended
January 31, 2020
February 1, 2019
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
Pre-Tax
Tax 1
Net
Pre-Tax
Tax 1
Net
Earnings
Earnings
Earnings
Earnings
Diluted Earnings Per Share, As Reported
$
5.49
$
2.84
Mexico adjustments
0.05
(0.11)
(0.06)
-
-
-
2019 Canada restructuring
0.29
0.02
0.31
-
-
-
Canadian goodwill impairment
-
-
-
1.17
(0.03)
1.14
Orchard Supply Hardware charges
-
-
-
0.68
(0.17)
0.51
U.S. & Canada charges
-
-
-
0.33
(0.08)
0.25
Mexico impairment charges
-
-
-
0.30
0.01
0.31
Non-core activities charges
-
-
-
0.06
(0.02)
0.04
Project Specialists Interiors charge
-
-
-
0.02
-
0.02
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
5.74
$
5.11
1Represents the corresponding tax benefit or expense related to the item excluded from adjusted diluted earnings per share. Based on these adjustments, the adjusted effective tax rate for the year ended January 31, 2020 and February 1, 2019 were 23.88% and 24.02%, respectively.
The following measure, along with adjusted operating income previously noted, is presented to support the Company's Business Outlook for fiscal 2020:
Fiscal 2020 Lowe's Business Outlook
Low End of Guidance Range
High End of Guidance Range
Pre-Tax
Tax 1
Net
Pre-Tax
Tax 1
Net
Earnings
Earnings
Earnings
Earnings
Forecasted Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
6.38
$
6.58
Non-GAAP Adjustments
2019 Canada restructuring
0.09
(0.02)
0.07
0.09
(0.02)
0.07
Forecasted Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per
$
6.45
$
6.65
Share
1Represents the corresponding tax benefit or expense related to the item excluded from adjusted diluted earnings per share.
Liquidity Measures
Free Cash Flow
Lowe's believes Free Cash Flow is a useful measure to describe the Company's financial performance and measures its ability to generate excess cash from its business operations. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.
Free Cash Flow (in millions)
FY 2020E 1
FY 2019
FY 2018
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
6,500
4,296
6,193
Capital expenditures
1,600
1,484
1,174
Free Cash Flow
$4,900
$2,812
$5,019
1Outlook for full year fiscal 2020.
Leverage Measures
Lease-Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR
Lowe's believes the ratio of Lease-Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR is a useful supplemental measure and provides an indication of the results generated by the Company in relation to its level of indebtedness. The Company defines EBITDAR as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, share based payments, rent (inclusive of interest on operating leases
subsequent to the adoption of Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-02,Leases (Topic 842)), and certain items as defined by the Company's credit facility
As of fiscal 2019, subsequent to the adoption of ASU 2016-02,Leases (Topic 842), the Company defines Lease-Adjusted Debt as short-term debt, current maturities of long-term debt, long-term debt excluding current maturities, and operating lease liabilities reflected on our balance sheet. Prior to the adoption of ASU 2016-02,Leases (Topic 842), the Company defined Lease-Adjusted Debt as short-term debt, current maturities of long-term debt, long-term debt excluding current maturities, and six times the last four quarters' rent.
Year Ended
EBITDAR (in millions)
January 31, 2020
February 1, 2019
Net Earnings
$
4,281
$
2,314
Interest 1
691
624
Taxes
1,342
1,080
Depreciation and amortization 2
1,395
1,600
Share-based payments
98
74
Rent
666
630
Certain charges3, 4
184
1,928
EBITDAR
$
8,657
$
8,250
Interest includes amortization of original issue discount, deferred loan costs & othernon-cash amortization charges.
Depreciation and amortization represents total Company depreciation, including amounts recognized in cost of goods sold, as well as amortization of certain trademarks and intangibles.
Certain charges for 2019 include: $204M of costs associated with the strategic reassessment of Canadian operations, $35M of charges associated with the company's decision to exit its Mexico operations, and ($55M) of closing costs associated with Orchard Supply Hardware .
Certain charges for 2018 include: $952M of goodwill impairment associated with the company's Canadian operations, $452M oflong-lived asset impairment, discontinued project charges, and closing costs associated with Orchard Supply Hardware, $221M of long-lived asset impairment, discontinued projects, and severance-related costs associated with the Company's closure of 20 U.S. and 31 Canada locations, $244M of impairment associated with the company's decision to exit its Mexico operations, $46M of non-core activities charges, and $13M of severance costs associated with the elimination of the Project Specialists Interiors position.
As of
Lease Adjusted Debt (in millions)
January 31, 2020
February 1, 2019
Short-term borrowings
1,941
722
Current maturities of long-term debt
597
1,110
Current operating lease liabilities
501
-
Long-term debt excluding current maturities
16,768
14,391
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
3,943
-
Total debt
$
23,750
$
16,223
6 times rent1
-
3,784
Lease adjusted debt
$
23,750
$
20,007
EBITDAR
$
8,657
$
8,250
Lease adjusted debt to EBITDAR
2.74
2.42
1In Q3 2018, our credit facility was amended to reflect the expected adoption of ASU 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842). Beginning in Q1 2019, our lease adjusted debt includes operating lease liabilities reflected on our balance sheet and the multiple of rent is no longer applicable.
