Lowe : Raising Hourly Pay for April

By Allison Prang

Lowe's Cos. said it is boosting the hourly wage for associates for April and providing gloves and masks to workers.

The home-improvement company is raising the hourly wage for part-time, full-time and seasonal hourly employees by $2 for April. The increase is for staff who work in the U.S. and Canada at Lowe's stores, supply chain facilities and contact centers, the company said.

Lowe's also said it will give gloves and masks to staff who want them.

Lowe's said all of its stores will close at 7 p.m. "to ensure additional time to replenish essential products" and clean locations.

The retailer also said it is reinstating a customer limit and adding "social distancing ambassadors." The company has also updated its store layouts so people can socially distance.

Lowe's also said it has put shields in place at points of sale for its staff and that it has "increased third-party cleaning shifts."

The company, based in North Carolina, runs or services over 2,200 stores.

