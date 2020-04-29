Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lowe's Companies, Inc.    LOW

LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.

(LOW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lowe : To Expand Pro Offering With Simpson Strong-Tie Products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 01:46pm EDT

MOORESVILLE, N.C., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is pleased to announce it will soon offer one of the widest selections of Simpson Strong-Tie hardware products in the marketplace. To further serve Pro customer needs, Simpson Strong-Tie framing hardware, fasteners and more will be available in stores nationwide with an expanded assortment on LowesForPros.com beginning in the second quarter.

"As we continue to invest in new partnerships and key brands our Pros know and trust, we look forward to offering Simpson Strong-Tie to our customers," said Bill Boltz, executive vice president of merchandising for Lowe's. "This expanded assortment helps Pros get all their hardware needs in one place, saving them time and money."

The partnership with Simpson Strong-Tie will bring some of the industry's most trusted and specified hardware to Lowe's, allowing Pros even greater access to high-quality products that meet the building industry's demands. Lowe's will also offer localized Simpson Strong-Tie assortments, especially in markets prone to seismic and wind events that have unique building code requirements.

"We are excited to partner with Lowe's and for the opportunity to offer Simpson Strong-Tie products in all of their retail stores nationwide," said Roger Dankel, President of North America Sales for Simpson Strong-Tie.

For more information on Lowe's Pro offering, visit LowesForPros.com.

About Lowe's
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2019 sales of $72.1 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Founded in 1946 and based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lowes-to-expand-pro-offering-with-simpson-strong-tie-products-301049544.html

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.
01:46pLOWE : To Expand Pro Offering With Simpson Strong-Tie Products
PR
04/21LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/14LOWE : Canada Commits $ 1 Million to Help Associates and Communities Impacted by..
AQ
04/07LOWE : announces stores will close on Easter Sunday, April 12
PR
04/03LOWE : to Participate in Investor Conference Call Hosted by Credit Suisse Securi..
PR
04/02LOWE : Raising Hourly Pay for April
DJ
04/02LOWE : Temporarily Increases Hourly Wages and Implements New Safety Efforts in R..
PU
04/02LOWE : Temporarily Increases Hourly Wages And Implements New Safety Efforts In R..
PR
04/01LOWE : Invites DIYers to Join Together in Thanking Frontline Heroes; On April 6,..
AQ
03/31LOWE : invites DIYers to join together in thanking frontline heroes
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group