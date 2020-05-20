Lowe : increases COVID relief commitment, with an additional $25 million in grants, products and resources to small businesses planning to reopen

MOORESVILLE, N.C., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As small businesses look to reopen in the coming weeks and months, Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) today announced a second $25 million commitment to support ongoing COVID-19 relief, bringing the company's pandemic support to communities to $50 million. In the first quarter, Lowe's invested $340 million to support our associates, healthcare workers, first responders and communities.

The funds will support the community, including focused efforts to provide needed masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) for small businesses considering reopening as well as to offer small business grants through some of the company's key partners, including its supplier diversity network. The funds will also expand support to small business home improvement professionals.

To help other retailers, the company also shared best practices and operational considerations during the COVID-19 pandemic with the Retail Industry Leaders Association.

"The hard work, tireless efforts and innovative spirit of our more than 300,000 associates have allowed us to significantly change many aspects of our business quickly to serve communities throughout the pandemic," said Joe McFarland, Lowe's EVP of stores. "Our additional $25 million commitment to COVID-19 relief expands our support of small business as we look to help the country recover from this pandemic."

This announcement builds on Lowe's ongoing support of communities during the pandemic, including providing more than $10 million in essential protective products for medical workers. Lowe's has also supported small businesses throughout the pandemic, from purchasing $1 million worth of flowers from small business growers to then working with Uber to deliver more than 100,000 flower baskets to senior living facilities for Mother's Day to helping companies making PPE. For more information on the company's response to the pandemic, visit corporate.lowes.com/newsroom.

