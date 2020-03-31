Lowe : invites DIYers to join together in thanking frontline heroes

MOORESVILLE, N.C., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's invites do-it-yourselfers to join the company in creating expressions of gratitude to the frontline heroes working every day to support our communities during this challenging time. To participate, Lowe's encourages those at home to create DIY thank you messages using objects that can already be found around the house – from holiday lights strung across the porch to painted banners. Together, we are turning do-it-yourself into a do-it-together moment of appreciation.

Beginning April 6, join Lowe's in proudly displaying thank you messages in front yards, windows, porches and home exteriors so that these heroes can see and feel the great impact they are making every day. Participants are also encouraged to share their DIY thank you message on social media using the hashtag #BuildThanks. Ideas and inspiration for this collective project can be found on lowes.com/BuildThanks.

"We take great pride in being a business that enables the spirit of do-it-yourself, but as we navigate this pandemic together, we realize it has never been more important for us to also do-it-together, even if the definition of "together" has changed," said Marisa Thalberg, Lowe's executive vice president chief brand and marketing officer, who just began with the company last month. "Knowing many are looking for little constructive projects to do while at home, we hope to provide some extra DIY inspiration to channel that energy into messages of positivity and support. To the medical professionals, health care workers, our own more than 300,000 associates, and all essential retail workers, this is a way we can say thank you for all you are doing right now."

This initiative builds on Lowe's commitment to support its associates and the first responders across the country working to support communities in need. Over the past several weeks, Lowe's associates have worked around the clock to ensure customers, first responders and government officials have access to the essential products they need to keep their families safe, their businesses running and their communities healthy in this unprecedented time.

Lowe's has committed more than $100 million to support the current and emerging needs of associates, customers and communities, which included a $10 million donation in essential protective products to do our part in helping keep medical professionals on the frontlines healthy and safe. Funds were also dedicated to supporting the Lowe's Employee Relief Fund and offer small business relief for Pro customers.

For more information on Lowe's COVID-19 response, please visit newsroom.lowes.com.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2019 sales of $72.1 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Founded in 1946 and based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

