Lowe : to Participate in Investor Conference Call Hosted by Credit Suisse Securities

MOORESVILLE, N.C., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announces that Marvin R. Ellison, president and chief executive officer, and David M. Denton, chief financial officer, will participate in a conference call hosted by Credit Suisse Securities.

What: Marvin Ellison and David Denton to participate in conference call hosted by Seth Sigman from Credit Suisse Securities



When: 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday April 8, 2020



Where: http://www.Lowes.com/investor Click on Webcasts and then Lowe's Companies, Inc. - Credit Suisse Conference Call



How: The replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the event

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2019 sales of $72.1 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Founded in 1946 and based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lowes-to-participate-in-investor-conference-call-hosted-by-credit-suisse-securities-301035372.html

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.