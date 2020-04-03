Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lowe's Companies, Inc.    LOW

LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.

(LOW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lowe : to Participate in Investor Conference Call Hosted by Credit Suisse Securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 06:01pm EDT

MOORESVILLE, N.C., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announces that Marvin R. Ellison, president and chief executive officer, and David M. Denton, chief financial officer, will participate in a conference call hosted by Credit Suisse Securities.

What:

Marvin Ellison and David Denton to participate in conference call hosted by Seth Sigman from Credit Suisse Securities



When:

4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday April 8, 2020



Where:

http://www.Lowes.com/investor 

Click on Webcasts and then Lowe's Companies, Inc. - Credit Suisse Conference Call



How:

The replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the event

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2019 sales of $72.1 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Founded in 1946 and based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lowes-to-participate-in-investor-conference-call-hosted-by-credit-suisse-securities-301035372.html

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.
06:01pLOWE : to Participate in Investor Conference Call Hosted by Credit Suisse Securi..
PR
04/02LOWE : Raising Hourly Pay for April
DJ
04/02LOWE : Temporarily Increases Hourly Wages and Implements New Safety Efforts in R..
PU
04/02LOWE : Temporarily Increases Hourly Wages And Implements New Safety Efforts In R..
PR
04/01LOWE : Invites DIYers to Join Together in Thanking Frontline Heroes; On April 6,..
AQ
03/31LOWE : invites DIYers to join together in thanking frontline heroes
PR
03/27LOWES COMPANIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a ..
AQ
03/26FORD MOTOR : Lowe's hiring, McMenu shrinks, top Ford execs to defer pay
AQ
03/25LOWE : to Webcast Presentation from the J.P. Morgan 2020 Retail Round-Up Virtual..
PR
03/24LOWE : Prices $4 Billion Notes Offering
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group