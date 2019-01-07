Log in
LOXO ONCOLOGY INC
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/07 04:00:00 pm
233.33 USD   +66.82%
02:55p Lilly to buy Loxo Oncology in $8 billion cancer push
RE
01:04p Lilly to buy Loxo Oncology in $8 billion cancer push
RE
LOXO ONCOLOGY, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Buyout

01/07/2019 | 03:42pm EST

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you own shares of Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: LOXO)?
  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to January 7, 2019?
  • Do you think the proposed buyout is fair?
  • Do you want to discuss your rights?

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Loxo Oncology, Inc. (“Loxo Oncology” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ GM: LOXO) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to be acquired by Eli Lilly and Company (“Eli Lilly”) (NYSE: LLY) in a transaction valued at approximately $8.0 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Loxo Oncology will receive $235.00 in cash for each share of Loxo Oncology common stock.

If you own common stock of Loxo Oncolgy and purchased any shares before January 7, 2019, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 178 M
EBIT 2018 -71,4 M
Net income 2018 -58,8 M
Finance 2018 795 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 19,6x
EV / Sales 2019 18,2x
Capitalization 4 282 M
