DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
08.08.2018 / 09:45
LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the
following financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 15, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 15, 2018
German: https://www.lpkf.de/investor-relations/news-publikationen/finanzberichte/index.htm
English: https://www.lpkf.com/investor-relations/news-publications/financial-reports/index.htm
