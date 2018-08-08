LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Log in
08/08/2018 | 09:50am CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
08.08.2018 / 09:45
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 15, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 15, 2018 German: https://www.lpkf.de/investor-relations/news-publikationen/finanzberichte/index.htm English: https://www.lpkf.com/investor-relations/news-publications/financial-reports/index.htm


08.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft
Osteriede 7
30827 Garbsen
Germany
Internet: www.lpkf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

711975  08.08.2018 

© EQS 2018
