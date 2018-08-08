LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

08.08.2018 / 09:45

LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 15, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 15, 2018 German: https://www.lpkf.de/investor-relations/news-publikationen/finanzberichte/index.htm English: https://www.lpkf.com/investor-relations/news-publications/financial-reports/index.htm

