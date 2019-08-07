Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  LPKF Laser & Electronics AG    LPK   DE0006450000

LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG

(LPK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 03:35am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07.08.2019 / 09:30
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2019 German: https://www.lpkf.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/ English: https://www.lpkf.com/en/investor-relations/publications/


07.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft
Osteriede 7
30827 Garbsen
Germany
Internet: www.lpkf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

853425  07.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=853425&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS A
03:35aLPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AKTIENGESEL : Preliminary announcement of the publicati..
EQ
07/26LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AKTIENGESEL : Correction of a release from 25/07/2019 a..
EQ
07/25LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AKTIENGESEL : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
05/14LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS : again increases revenue and profitability
EQ
05/09LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG : quaterly earnings release
05/07LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AKTIENGESEL : Preliminary announcement of the publicati..
EQ
04/26LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS : makes a strong start into 2019
PU
04/26LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS : makes a strong start into 2019
EQ
03/26LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS : Successful 2018 Financial Year for LPKF
EQ
03/21LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 132 M
EBIT 2019 14,2 M
Net income 2019 10,2 M
Debt 2019 8,50 M
Yield 2019 1,44%
P/E ratio 2019 17,5x
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,29x
EV / Sales2020 1,12x
Capitalization 162 M
Chart LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG
Duration : Period :
LPKF Laser & Electronics AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 9,71  €
Last Close Price 6,96  €
Spread / Highest target 58,0%
Spread / Average Target 39,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Goetz M. Bendele Chief Executive Officer
Markus Peters Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Bieniek Chief Operating Officer
Christian Witt Chief Financial Officer
Erich Barke Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG19.57%181
APPLIED MATERIALS41.51%42 555
DISCO CORPORATION57.21%6 371
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.98.45%3 986
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO LTD--.--%3 885
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES NV36.00%2 048
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group