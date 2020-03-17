Log in
LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/17/2020 | 04:25am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

17.03.2020 / 09:23
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2020
Address: https://www.lpkf.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen#c9202

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2020
Address: https://www.lpkf.com/en/investor-relations/publications#c16233

17.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft
Osteriede 7
30827 Garbsen
Germany
Internet: www.lpkf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

999129  17.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=999129&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 140 M
EBIT 2019 19,6 M
Net income 2019 14,1 M
Finance 2019 24,0 M
Yield 2019 0,91%
P/E ratio 2019 24,7x
P/E ratio 2020 24,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,39x
EV / Sales2020 2,25x
Capitalization 359 M
Chart LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG
Duration : Period :
LPKF Laser & Electronics AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 27,75  €
Last Close Price 14,65  €
Spread / Highest target 173%
Spread / Average Target 89,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Goetz M. Bendele Chief Executive Officer
Markus Peters Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Witt Chief Financial Officer
Dirk Michael Rothweiler Member-Supervisory Board
Ludger Overmeyer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG-7.28%400
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-33.60%37 219
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-2.41%9 146
DISCO CORPORATION-5.33%6 206
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.-24.75%4 107
S.C NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-9.80%2 642
