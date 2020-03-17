LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 24, 2020Address: https://www.lpkf.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen#c9202 Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 24, 2020Address: https://www.lpkf.com/en/investor-relations/publications#c16233

