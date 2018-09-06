LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft
Osteriede 7
30827 Garbsen
Germany
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X
Other reason:
LPKF Laser & Electronics AG capital increase 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name:
City and country of registered office:
Sicav Lazard Small Caps Euro (previously Objectiv Small Caps Euro)
Paris
France 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation
4.86 %
0 %
4.86 %
24496546
Previous notification
5.19 %
0 %
5.19 %
/
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
absolute
in %
direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG) direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0006450000
1189700
0
4.86 %
0 %
Total 1189700
4.86 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
%
Total
%
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
%
Total
%
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting:
% (equals voting rights)
10. Other explanatory remarks:
