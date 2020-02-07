Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  LPKF Laser & Electronics AG    LPK   DE0006450000

LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG

(LPK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 04:20am EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft
LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07.02.2020 / 10:17
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Osteriede 7
Postal code: 30827
City: Garbsen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900BCQXUJL7J96G45

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Lazard Small Caps Euro
City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
04 Feb 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.94 % 0.00 % 4.94 % 24,496,546
Previous notification 5.06 % 0.00 % 5.06 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006450000 1,210,000 0 4.94 % 0.00 %
Total 1,210,000 4.94 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
06 Feb 2020


07.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft
Osteriede 7
30827 Garbsen
Germany
Internet: www.lpkf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

970509  07.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=970509&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS A
04:20aLPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AKTIENGESEL : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
01/23LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AKTIENGESEL : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
01/15LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS : Delivers Laser System to Semiconductor Industry Custo..
EQ
01/08LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AKTIENGESEL : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
01/07WITH A VIEW TO THE GLOBAL MARKETS : Simon Reiser new Managing Director at LPKF i..
EQ
2019LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AKTIENGESEL : Release of a capital market information
EQ
2019LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS : announces buyback of own shares as part of an employ-..
EQ
2019LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AKTIENGESEL : Release of a capital market information
EQ
2019LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS : reports another very successful quarter
EQ
2019LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AKTIENGESEL : Preliminary announcement of the publicati..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 140 M
EBIT 2019 19,7 M
Net income 2019 14,3 M
Debt 2019 5,05 M
Yield 2019 0,63%
P/E ratio 2019 35,0x
P/E ratio 2020 30,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,73x
EV / Sales2020 3,33x
Capitalization 517 M
Chart LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG
Duration : Period :
LPKF Laser & Electronics AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 17,35  €
Last Close Price 21,10  €
Spread / Highest target 42,2%
Spread / Average Target -17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Goetz M. Bendele Chief Executive Officer
Markus Peters Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Witt Chief Financial Officer
Dirk Michael Rothweiler Member-Supervisory Board
Ludger Overmeyer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG33.54%507
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.4.52%55 156
DISCO CORPORATION4.24%8 674
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO LTD--.--%8 382
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.17.67%6 080
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.14.45%3 062
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group