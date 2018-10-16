LPKF Laser & Electronics : Clean circuit board processing

At the electronica trade fair in Munich/Germany, LPKF Laser & Electronics AG will present solutions for industrial PCB production. The company will also show it´s laboratory equipment which enables the production of PCB prototypes completely inhouse. Moreover, the Company will be demonstrating possibilities for optimizing MEMS and IC packages or microfluidics, for example, by using thin glass.

Extremely clean cutting edges and precisely converted geometries are the convincing results for cutting and drilling or material removal with the new LPKF SinglePico technology with CleanCut. The heat-affected zone (HAZ) of the material processed with picosecond lasers is negligible. With the technology in the LPKF PicoLine systems, manufacturers of high-quality microelectronics can further improve their product quality and make their products even more compact.

At the trade fair, LPKF presents an extensive portfolio for prototyping in development departments and research facilities. This allows the complete in-house production of printed circuit boards. Here too, the machine manufacturer relies on ultra-short pulse lasers for particularly demanding applications.

LPKF's third trade fair subject is LIDE technology, which won the Innovation Award at productronica 2017. With this innovation, LPKF offers the prototyping and series production of microstructures in ultra-thin glass of unparalleled quality for a wide range of applications.