LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG
LPKF Laser & Electronics : Clean circuit board processing

10/16/2018
At the electronica trade fair in Munich/Germany, LPKF Laser & Electronics AG will present solutions for industrial PCB production. The company will also show it´s laboratory equipment which enables the production of PCB prototypes completely inhouse. Moreover, the Company will be demonstrating possibilities for optimizing MEMS and IC packages or microfluidics, for example, by using thin glass.
Extremely clean cutting edges and precisely converted geometries are the convincing results for cutting and drilling or material removal with the new LPKF SinglePico technology with CleanCut. The heat-affected zone (HAZ) of the material processed with picosecond lasers is negligible. With the technology in the LPKF PicoLine systems, manufacturers of high-quality microelectronics can further improve their product quality and make their products even more compact.

At the trade fair, LPKF presents an extensive portfolio for prototyping in development departments and research facilities. This allows the complete in-house production of printed circuit boards. Here too, the machine manufacturer relies on ultra-short pulse lasers for particularly demanding applications.

LPKF's third trade fair subject is LIDE technology, which won the Innovation Award at productronica 2017. With this innovation, LPKF offers the prototyping and series production of microstructures in ultra-thin glass of unparalleled quality for a wide range of applications.

Disclaimer

LPKF - Laser & Electronics AG published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 15:17:05 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 112 M
EBIT 2018 6,59 M
Net income 2018 4,12 M
Debt 2018 29,3 M
Yield 2018 0,15%
P/E ratio 2018 35,77
P/E ratio 2019 20,39
EV / Sales 2018 1,71x
EV / Sales 2019 1,53x
Capitalization 162 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 8,32 €
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Goetz M. Bendele Chief Executive Officer
Markus Peters Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Bieniek Chief Operating Officer
Christian Witt Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Lange Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG-28.27%187
APPLIED MATERIALS-34.10%33 117
DISCO CORPORATION-32.57%5 632
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO LTD--.--%2 667
ASM INTERNATIONAL-29.16%2 601
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES-51.71%1 564
