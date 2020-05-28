Log in
LPKF Laser & Electronics : Placement of LPKF share package successfully completed

05/28/2020 | 09:50am EDT

DGAP-News: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Investment
Placement of LPKF share package successfully completed

28.05.2020 / 15:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Garbsen, 28 May 2020 - Technology company LPKF Laser & Electronics AG has announced that the stake held by the Bantleon Group, comprising of around 29 % of the share capital, has been successfully placed on the capital market. Around 7 million shares were sold to international institutional investors in a private placement yesterday, with Hauck & Aufhäuser acting as Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner. The placement was significantly oversubscribed and was closed after only two hours.

Dr. Goetz M. Bendele, CEO of LPKF for the past two years, believes that this placement represents a very positive outcome for LPKF and for all of the technology company's shareholders. "We have spoken with numerous investors over the past months. The strong demand for our shares is evidence of high investor confidence in our growth strategy, and in the company's management team", says Bendele. "The future prospects for LPKF as an independent, fast-growing and fast-acting technology company have been boosted by this transaction."

The Bantleon Group has held a stake in LPKF since June 2016 and has been represented on the Supervisory Board by Dr. Markus Peters since 2017. "LPKF has been transformed during the past few years, its performance has been raised, and the company is now very well positioned. Mr. Bantleon's ongoing support and the trust he placed in the company and us has helped enable these changes," says Bendele.

This placement has also attracted a number of new LPKF shareholders. Christian Witt, LPKF's CFO since 2018, is delighted that the placement process could be completed so quickly: "Our results, communication of our growth prospects across the capital markets, and our reliability have allowed us to build investor confidence and ultimately convince them. Now we can continue to focus 100% on our business, address the challenges of the current year and realize the substantial growth we plan to deliver." 


About LPKF
LPKF Laser & Electronics AG is a leading supplier of laser-based solutions for the technology industry. LPKF laser systems are vital in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, microchips, automotive parts, solar modules and many other components. Founded in 1976, the company is headquartered in Garbsen near Hanover, Germany, and operates worldwide through subsidiaries and distributors. LPKF shares are traded in the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange (ISIN 0006450000).


Contact:
Bettina Schäfer, Department Manager Group Communication & Investor Relations

28.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft
Osteriede 7
30827 Garbsen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 5131 7095-0
Fax: +49 (0) 5131 7095-95
E-mail: investorrelations@lpkf.com
Internet: www.lpkf.com
ISIN: DE0006450000
WKN: 645000
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1058203

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1058203  28.05.2020 

© EQS 2020
