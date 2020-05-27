Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  LPKF Laser & Electronics AG    LPK   DE0006450000

LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG

(LPK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

LPKF Laser & Electronics : Successful placement of all LPKF shares owned by entities related to Bantleon-Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Investment
Successful placement of all LPKF shares owned by entities related to Bantleon-Group

27-May-2020 / 23:53 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Garbsen, 27 May 2020 - German Technology AG and Jörg Bantleon, owner of Bantleon-Group, informed LPKF that they successfully placed the total of the 7,006,488 offered shares of LPKF (equal to approx. 28.6% of the Company's issued share capital) by way of a capital markets placement with institutional investors. The management board of LPKF has actively supported the share placement by Bantleon-Group and welcomes its successful completion.

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG shares are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the German Stock Exchange (ETR:LPK, ISIN: 0006450000) and are listed in the SDAX index.



Contact:
Bettina Schäfer, Department Manager Group Communication & Investor Relations

27-May-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft
Osteriede 7
30827 Garbsen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 5131 7095-0
Fax: +49 (0) 5131 7095-95
E-mail: investorrelations@lpkf.com
Internet: www.lpkf.com
ISIN: DE0006450000
WKN: 645000
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1057179

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1057179  27-May-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1057179&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS A
05:55pLPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS : Successful placement of all LPKF shares owned by enti..
EQ
12:25pLPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS : Bantleon-Group announces its intention to sell its sh..
EQ
05/26LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS : Bantleon Group considers selling its LPKF stake
EQ
05/21LPKF LASER : Gets a Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
05/14LPKF LASER : HSBC keeps its Buy rating
MD
05/13LPKF LASER : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating
MD
05/12LPKF LASER : Hauck & Aufhauser remains its Buy rating
MD
05/12LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS : Signs Technology License Agreement with Nippon Electr..
EQ
05/12LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS : Signs Technology License Agreement with Nippon Electr..
EQ
05/06LPKF LASER : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 132 M
EBIT 2020 12,8 M
Net income 2020 10,3 M
Finance 2020 26,2 M
Yield 2020 0,59%
P/E ratio 2020 59,0x
P/E ratio 2021 25,8x
EV / Sales2020 4,13x
EV / Sales2021 3,05x
Capitalization 571 M
Chart LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG
Duration : Period :
LPKF Laser & Electronics AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 29,11 €
Last Close Price 21,20 €
Spread / Highest target 88,7%
Spread / Average Target 37,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Goetz M. Bendele Chief Executive Officer
Markus Peters Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Witt Chief Financial Officer
Dirk Michael Rothweiler Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ludger Overmeyer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG47.47%627
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-9.68%50 526
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA150.85%17 580
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.83.72%11 122
DISCO CORPORATION-2.47%8 418
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.6.24%5 711
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group