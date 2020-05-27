LPKF Laser & Electronics : Successful placement of all LPKF shares owned by entities related to Bantleon-Group

|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Investment
Successful placement of all LPKF shares owned by entities related to Bantleon-Group
27-May-2020 / 23:53 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Garbsen, 27 May 2020 - German Technology AG and Jörg Bantleon, owner of Bantleon-Group, informed LPKF that they successfully placed the total of the 7,006,488 offered shares of LPKF (equal to approx. 28.6% of the Company's issued share capital) by way of a capital markets placement with institutional investors. The management board of LPKF has actively supported the share placement by Bantleon-Group and welcomes its successful completion.
LPKF Laser & Electronics AG shares are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the German Stock Exchange (ETR:LPK, ISIN: 0006450000) and are listed in the SDAX index.
Contact:
Bettina Schäfer, Department Manager Group Communication & Investor Relations
27-May-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft
|
|Osteriede 7
|
|30827 Garbsen
|
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 5131 7095-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 5131 7095-95
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@lpkf.com
|Internet:
|www.lpkf.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006450000
|WKN:
|645000
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1057179
|
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1057179 27-May-2020 CET/CEST