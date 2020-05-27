LPKF Laser & Electronics : Successful placement of all LPKF shares owned by entities related to Bantleon-Group

DGAP-Ad-hoc: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Investment

Successful placement of all LPKF shares owned by entities related to Bantleon-Group



Garbsen, 27 May 2020 - German Technology AG and Jörg Bantleon, owner of Bantleon-Group, informed LPKF that they successfully placed the total of the 7,006,488 offered shares of LPKF (equal to approx. 28.6% of the Company's issued share capital) by way of a capital markets placement with institutional investors. The management board of LPKF has actively supported the share placement by Bantleon-Group and welcomes its successful completion.



LPKF Laser & Electronics AG shares are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the German Stock Exchange (ETR:LPK, ISIN: 0006450000) and are listed in the SDAX index.







