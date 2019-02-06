Log in
LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG
LPKF Laser & Electronics : achieves targets for 2018 and expects further growth in 2019 and subsequent years

02/06/2019 | 02:00pm EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast
LPKF achieves targets for 2018 and expects further growth in 2019 and subsequent years

06-Feb-2019 / 19:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Garbsen, 6 February 2019 - LPKF Laser & Electronics AG achieved a consolidated revenue of EUR 120 million for the financial year 2018. This puts the laser specialist at the upper end of its own expectations (EUR 115 million - EUR 120 million) and 18% above its revenue of the previous year (EUR 102.1 million). The fourth quarter of 2018 contributed EUR 32 million to sales.

At EUR 58 million, orders on hand at the end of the year were up 50% on the previous year (EUR 38.8 million). Incoming orders reached EUR 140 million, an increase of 24% over the previous year (EUR 113.2 million). The book-to-bill ratio is thus 1.2. For 2018, the Management Board continues to expect an EBIT margin at the upper end of the forecast range of up to 6 %. 

With regard to the positive business development in the past year and the good order situation LPKF looks to the future with confidence and publishes a new forecast for the financial year 2019 and subsequent years.

Assuming a stable development of the global economy, the Management Board expects a Group-revenue of between EUR 130 million and EUR 135 million and an EBIT margin of between 8% and 12% for the financial year 2019. This corresponds to a ROCE of between 10% and 15%. Based on the current order situation, LPKF expects a strong first quarter of 2019 with revenue between EUR 30 million and EUR 35 million. 

In the following years, the Management Board intends to further increase the profitability of the company and generate a sustainable EBIT margin of more than 12 %.  

The Annual Report 2018 will be published on 26 March 2019.
 
LPKF Laser & Electronics AG shares are listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN 0006450000).
 
Explanation of key figures
EBIT: Earnings before interest and taxes
Book-to-bill ratio: Incoming orders / revenue
EBIT margin: Earnings before interest and taxes / sales x 100
ROCE: Earnings before interest and taxes / Intangible assets + Property, plant and equipment + Inventories + Trade receivables - Advance payments received



Contact:
Bettina Schäfer, Department Manager Group Communication & Investor Relations

06-Feb-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft
Osteriede 7
30827 Garbsen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 5131 7095-0
Fax: +49 (0) 5131 7095-95
E-mail: investorrelations@lpkf.com
Internet: www.lpkf.com
ISIN: DE0006450000
WKN: 645000
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

773345  06-Feb-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=773345&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
