LPKF Laser & Electronics : decides to increase cash capital by 10% with exclusion of subscription rights

LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Capital Increase

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG decides to increase cash capital by 10% with exclusion of subscription rights

16-Aug-2018 / 09:53 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Not for total or partial distribution, publication or disclosure within the United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan

Garbsen, 16 August 2018

- Today, the Management Board of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG has decided to increase the Company's share capital by EUR 2,226,958 by issuing 2,226,958 new shares, corresponding to around 10 % of the current share capital, against cash contributions, excluding shareholders' subscription rights. The new shares will be issued at an issue and placement price of EUR 7.275 close to the stock exchange price as part of a private placement. Mr. Jörg Bantleon today gave LPKF Laser & Electronics AG a binding commitment to subscribe for the new shares at the above-mentioned price, and was authorized by the Company to subscribe for the new shares. The issue and placement amount includes a 3.5% discount to the XETRA closing price of LPKF shares yesterday. The Company's Supervisory Board has approved the capital increase today.

The new shares are to be admitted to trading on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange without a prospectus and will be entitled to dividends as of January 1, 2018. The share capital of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG will increase to EUR 24,496,546 when the capital increase is entered in the commercial register. After completion of the capital increase, Mr. Bantleon's direct and indirect voting rights in the Company will amount to approximately 28.8%.

The Company expects net issue proceeds of approximately EUR 16 million from the cash capital increase. The capital increase will give LPKF sufficient scope to invest in profitable growth. The Company aims to accelerate the development and marketing of new technologies and, potentially, to strengthen its portfolio through targeted acquisitions. The Company also intends to use the issue proceeds to reduce its debt. LPKF Laser & Electronics AG shares are listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN 0006450000).

Important information:

This publication does not constitute an offer to purchase, sell or solicit an offer to purchase any securities of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG.

The distribution of this publication and the offer and sale of the securities referred to herein may be prohibited by law in certain jurisdictions. Recipients of this publication should inform themselves about such restrictions and take them into account. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the capital market laws of such jurisdictions.

This publication is not intended for distribution or publication in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions), Canada, Australia or Japan or other countries where such publication may be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), the laws of any state of the United States, or the applicable capital market laws of Australia, Canada or Japan, and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

The securities referred to herein are sold and offered for sale exclusively outside the United States in the context of offshore transactions (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act). Subject to certain exceptions, the securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Canada, Australia or Japan, nor sold or offered for sale in place of or for the benefit of residents, residents or citizens of Canada, Australia or Japan. There will be no public offering of the securities mentioned herein in the USA, Canada, Australia and Japan.

In Member States of the European Economic Area ('EEA') that have implemented Directive 2003/71/EC (including all amendments, in particular Directive 2010/73/EU, the 'Prospectus Directive') (the 'Relevant Member States'), this publication and any subsequent offering is directed only at persons who are 'qualified investors' within the meaning of Article 2(1)(e) of the Prospectus Directive ('Qualified Investors'). In the United Kingdom, this document is distributed only and is directed only to persons who (i) are professional investors falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 as amended (the'Regulation') or (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Regulation ('high net worth companies', 'unincorporated associations' etc.).

Insofar as this publication contains forecasts, expectations or statements, estimates, opinions or predictions about the future development of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG ('forward-looking statements'), these have been prepared on the basis of the current views and assumptions of the management of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG to the best of its knowledge. Forward-looking statements are subject to various assumptions made on the basis of current internal plans or external publicly available sources which LPKF Laser & Electronics AG has not verified or examined separately and which may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the turnover, profitability, target achievement and results of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG to differ materially from those expressly or implicitly stated or described in this publication. In view of this, persons in whose possession this publication comes should not rely on such forward-looking statements. LPKF Laser & Electronics AG assumes no liability or guarantee for such forward-looking statements and will not adapt them to future results and developments.

Contact:

Bettina Schäfer, Department Manager Group Communication & Investor Relations