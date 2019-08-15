Log in
LPKF Laser & Electronics AG    LPK   DE0006450000

LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG

(LPK)
LPKF Laser & Electronics : receives further major orders from the solar industry

08/15/2019 | 01:55am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
LPKF receives further major orders from the solar industry

15-Aug-2019 / 07:50 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Garbsen, August 15th, 2019 - The LPKF Group, a leading manufacturer of laser technology for micro material processing, today received further orders from a customer in the solar industry. The customer is a leading international solar module manufacturer with whom LPKF already works together successfully.

As part of the newly received orders, LPKF will be supplying laser systems for the structuring of solar modules. It was also announced that follow-up orders can be expected soon. The Management Board assumes that the orders, including follow-up orders, will have a total volume of around EUR 14 million. The new orders will affect revenue in the 2020 financial year and are in line with the company's internal sales planning for 2020. 

The parties have agreed not to disclose details of the orders.
 
LPKF Laser & Electronics AG shares are listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN 0006450000).


Contact:
Bettina Schäfer, Department Manager Group Communication & Investor Relations

15-Aug-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft
Osteriede 7
30827 Garbsen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 5131 7095-0
Fax: +49 (0) 5131 7095-95
E-mail: investorrelations@lpkf.com
Internet: www.lpkf.com
ISIN: DE0006450000
WKN: 645000
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 858083

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

858083  15-Aug-2019 CET/CEST

© EQS 2019
