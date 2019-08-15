LPKF Laser & Electronics : receives further major orders from the solar industry

Garbsen, August 15, 2019 - The LPKF Group, a leading manufacturer of laser technology for micro material processing, today received further orders from a customer in the solar industry. The customer is a leading international solar module manufacturer with whom LPKF already works together successfully.

As part of the newly received orders, LPKF will be supplying laser systems for the structuring of solar modules. It was also announced that follow-up orders can be expected soon. The Management Board assumes that the orders, including follow-up orders, will have a total volume of around EUR 14 million. The new orders will affect revenue in the 2020 financial year and are in line with the company's internal sales planning for 2020.

The parties have agreed not to disclose details of the orders.

