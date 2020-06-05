Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  LPL Financial Holdings Inc.    LPLA

LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.

(LPLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bonds falter as blazing stock rally lures investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 02:01pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Wall Street sign is pictured at the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) in the Manhattan borough of New York City

By Ira Iosebashvili and Karen Brettell

Improving U.S. economic data is pushing investors out of U.S. government bonds at the fastest pace in months, the latest sign that risk appetite is returning to broader markets.

Yields on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury rose on Friday to 0.96%, their highest since March 20, after government data showed the economy unexpectedly added jobs in May after suffering record losses in the prior month. Those on the 30-year Treasury bond were recently at 1.76%, up from 1.40% a week ago. Bond yields rise when prices fall.

The moves come amid signs that easing lockdowns across the United States and trillions in stimulus are helping stabilize the economy, potentially allaying concerns over a stock rally that has seemed disconnected from economic reality and weighing on Treasuries and other safe-haven assets.

The S&P was recently up around 2.8%, and the index's 39.3% gain between March 23 and June 3 marked its best 50-session period in history, according to LPL Financial.

"There's been an ongoing debate for some time whether we're going to have a "V" or a "U" or an "L"-shaped recovery from this," said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at Leuthold Group. "Certainly this supports the "V" camp."

Surveys have also shown consumer confidence, manufacturing and services industries stabilizing, albeit at low levels in May, indicating that the downturn triggered by a near shutdown of the country was bottoming.

And while investors have rushed into investment grade and high-yield bonds, some have lightened their positions in Treasuries.

Government bond fund outflows increased to $3.24 billion in the week to June 3 from $140 million in the prior week, while investors pulled some $37.5 billion out of money market funds, data from BofA Global Research showed.

The sell-off in bonds "is primarily based on what is being viewed as an improvement in the economy," said Jason Ware, chief investment officer at Albion Financial. "The long end of the curve is reflecting optimism around an economy that seems to have troughed and is getting better."

U.S. investor sentiment has also turned more bullish in recent weeks despite a still-climbing death toll from the coronavirus pandemic and widespread civil unrest stemming from protests against racial inequality and excessive use of force by police.

The percentage of individual investors describing their short-term outlook as "bearish" fell to its lowest in nearly four months, according to a survey by the American Association of Individual Investors.

"For a while, people have been talking about this (stock)rally as being flimsy or without staying power." said Solomon Tadesse, head of quantitative equities strategy for North America at Societe Generale, in an interview before the jobs data was released. Now "it's like a sentiment change."

Bond yields have also risen as the Treasury ramps up its sales of long-dated debt while the Federal Reserve reduces its bond purchases, leaving more bonds to be absorbed by investors.

To be sure, bond sell-offs have stalled or reversed in the past when economic data has stumbled - a profound risk this time around, as uncertainty remains about the trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic as lockdowns end.

"Yields can continue to push higher from here, but not dramatically so," said Jon Hill, interest rate strategist, BMO Capital Markets. "At the end of the day we are in a recession, unemployment is above 10 percent, we have low inflationary pressure ... and a Fed quantitative easing program on top of everything else."

The Fed, which has pledged to do everything in its power to foster a recovery, may also turn to new tools in the months ahead, including yield caps to keep rates low and monetary conditions loose, investors said.

John McIntyre, fixed income portfolio manager at Brandywine Global, expects the Fed may move to cap yields in September, though questions regarding the policy are likely to come up when the central bank holds its monetary policy meeting next week.

"The thing is yields can move a bit higher but they can't move significantly higher - there is too much debt out there," he said.

(Reporting by Ira Iosebashvili and Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Sinéad Carew, Megan Davies and Sujata Rao; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC
02:01pBonds falter as blazing stock rally lures investors
RE
06/04LPL Bank and Credit Union Investment Program Managers Make Up One-Third of In..
GL
06/02LPL Financial Welcomes Nicklas Financial
GL
05/28LPL Financial Welcomes Invex Financial
GL
05/27Dow Industrials Climb as Optimism Builds
DJ
05/27LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/27LPL Financial to Acquire Assets of E.K. Riley Investments
GL
05/27LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/26LPL Financial and Gladstone Financial Resources Group Welcome ArrowPoint Weal..
GL
05/20LPL Financial and Simmons Bank Welcome Investment Program of Landmark Bank
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 640 M - -
Net income 2020 428 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,8x
Yield 2020 1,28%
Capitalization 6 255 M 6 255 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 4 350
Free-Float 61,3%
Chart LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 75,36 $
Last Close Price 79,32 $
Spread / Highest target 19,8%
Spread / Average Target -4,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dan Hogan Arnold President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James S. Putnam Non-Executive Chairman
Judy Ricketts Executive Vice President-Operations
Matthew J. Audette Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Scott Seese Chief Information Officer & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.-14.02%6 255
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-6.57%77 031
MORGAN STANLEY-4.75%76 719
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-12.36%53 659
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-10.04%38 468
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.20.54%30 982
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group