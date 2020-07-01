Log in
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.

(LPLA)
Financials Give Back Some Gains After Fed Minutes -- Financials Roundup

07/01/2020

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers gave back some of their recent gains after the Federal Reserve's June meeting minutes.

Fed officials last month reviewed how to design more support for an economy reeling from the coronavirus pandemic after they had earlier cut interest rates to zero and sharply expanded their asset portfolio.

Among the measures considered by the Fed was a strategy to cap yields on Treasury securities by committing to purchasing whatever amounts are needed to keep them at certain levels as a way to reinforce their intentions to keep rates low.

A review of stock charts suggest the 20% gain in the Standard & Poor's 500 in the second quarter bodes well for continued strength in the third quarter, said Ryan Detrick, senior investment strategist at brokerage LPL Financial, in a note to clients.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 713 M - -
Net income 2020 443 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
Yield 2020 1,29%
Capitalization 6 182 M 6 182 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 4 350
Free-Float 61,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 86,09 $
Last Close Price 78,40 $
Spread / Highest target 30,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dan Hogan Arnold President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James S. Putnam Non-Executive Chairman
Judy Ricketts Executive Vice President-Operations
Matthew J. Audette Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Scott Seese Chief Information Officer & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.-17.11%6 182
MORGAN STANLEY-5.52%76 104
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-14.05%70 864
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-29.06%43 437
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-2.29%40 652
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.30.51%37 022
