LPL FINANCIAL, BLEAKLEY FINANCIAL GROUP WELCOME FINANCIAL ADVISOR LYLE WEINTRAUB

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that financial advisor Lyle Weintraub CFP® has joined LPL’s broker-dealer and hybrid registered investment advisor platforms through its affiliation with Bleakley Financial Group. The Bleakley team is aligned to LPL through Private Advisor Group, an Office of Supervisory Jurisdiction delivering service and support to advisors affiliated with LPL’s corporate and hybrid RIA platforms. Weintraub reported having served approximately $180 million in brokerage and advisory assets*. He joins from Northwestern Mutual Investment Services.



Weintraub, a 24-year industry veteran, joins Bleakley Financial’s Fairfield, N.J. headquarters as a managing director and wealth management advisor. Weintraub and his staff of three serve mostly corporate executives, business owners and high-net-worth clients, with an emphasis on comprehensive financial planning.

The decision to affiliate with Bleakley and LPL was based on a desire to address the evolving needs of his growing business. Weintraub said the Bleakley team shares his values and vision for the future, and the partnership with LPL was equally important. “I appreciate the flexibility of LPL and the ability to run an independent practice where clients come first,” Weintraub said. “I felt the need to align with a group where my clients could get their financial advice and execution separately from where products are manufactured and sold. After considering several compelling options, it became clear that the vision of the team at Bleakley, along with the advisor support model they have built, lined up very well with how we want to engage with our clients and run our practice.”

Weintraub becomes the sixth new member to affiliate with Bleakley in the last 12 months; Bleakley affiliated with LPL in 2015. “We are thrilled to welcome Lyle and his team to our firm,” said Andy Schwartz CFP®, co-founder and principal of Bleakley Financial. “His passion for planning and commitment toward serving his clients’ best interest make him an ideal partner.”

Vince Nauheimer, managing director at Bleakley Financial, added, “We never lose sight of the fact that cultural fit is critical in order for these types of partnerships to thrive. Spending time with Lyle gave us great confidence that his group shares our core values around client service, a robust planning process and proactive client engagement. Our expanded service model is designed to provide advisors more options to be able to execute on those values, be more responsive to industry changes and leverage technology that can ultimately benefit the client experience. We look forward to a successful and mutually beneficial partnership with Lyle in the years ahead.”

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “We extend a warm welcome to Lyle and his team, and also congratulate Bleakley on its continued growth. Lyle has built a thriving, sophisticated independent practice, and we look forward to supporting his business as he begins the next chapter. We understand that advisors want the freedom and flexibility to provide objective financial guidance. We share that sentiment, and will continue leveraging our scale to offer innovative capabilities and other wealth management resources that deliver value and help meet the relevant needs of their clients.”

Read about other firms that recently joined LPL in the LPL Financial News and Media section of LPL.com.

