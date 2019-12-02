Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  LPL Financial Holdings Inc.    LPLA

LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.

(LPLA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LPL Financial Advisors Expected to Save Hours Each Month Using New Account Opening Process

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 09:01am EST

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced the launch of a new account opening tool designed to cut down the average time it takes an advisor to open a new account—from nine to four minutes, which could create hours of efficiencies gains each month.

The ClientWorks tool, New Account Opening 2.0, makes it easier and quicker for advisors to execute this vital step of the client management process. The enhanced experience simplifies the account opening process, with 30 percent fewer fields to complete, forms pre-populated with data already in ClientWorks—90 percent of all fields for existing account holders—and an intuitive design that makes the process easier to navigate. Fewer clicks, increased data accuracy and a simplified workflow enables advisors to save a significant amount of time that could be reinvested in efforts to enhance value with their clients and support their business growth.

“We don’t just build tools. We solve advisors’ problems. By closely examining advisor workflows and continuously seeking input and feedback from our advisors, we are able to understand where we can simplify, streamline and integrate workflows, helping advisors spend less time on tasks and more time on aspects of their business that create value with clients,” said Burt White, LPL Financial managing director, Investor & Investment Solutions. “In this case, by being able to reduce the average time to open a new account from nine minutes to four minutes, it implies more than 6,000 hours of monthly productivity created across all LPL advisors and staff. That’s impactful. We are accelerating the standard in financial services and changing what advisors should come to expect from technology, because that is what advisors and their clients need.”

The tool also affords greater transparency into monitoring new account opening activities, and the tool will offer integration with the internal and external systems advisors use every day, including eSignature and LPL’s proposal generation tool powered by AdvisoryWorld, providing advisors with an end-to-end workflow of the account opening process.

LPL Financial advisor John Shrewsbury, a participant in the tool’s pilot program, said, “It is simple enough for advisors to open new accounts without having to involve our client service specialists. This will allow us to redefine what our specialists spend time on. It will also help client engagement after the sale to skyrocket, because the client service specialist will have time to spend with them rather than push paper.”

Lean more about ClientWorks, LPL’s comprehensive, integrated business platform.

About LPL Financial
LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer*. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

*Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2019

The views and opinions expressed by the LPL Financial Advisor may not be representative of views of other Financial Advisors and are not indicative of future performance or success.

Securities offered through LPL Financial. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc

Media Contact:
Lauren Hoyt-Williams
(980) 321-1232
Lauren.Hoyt-Williams@lpl.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC
09:01aLPL Financial Advisors Expected to Save Hours Each Month Using New Account Op..
GL
08:31aLPL Financial Welcomes Gatewood Wealth Solutions
GL
11/26WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : It's not just trade hopes fueling the U.S. stocks r..
RE
11/26LPL Financial Welcomes Canal View Financial Advisors™
GL
11/21LPL Financial Welcomes Railroad Investment Group
GL
11/21LPL Financial Publishes Its First Sustainability Report
GL
11/19LPL Financial and the Financial Services Network Welcome RD's Financial Strat..
GL
11/15Consumer Cos Up After October Retail Sales Report -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
11/13LPL Financial Welcomes Financial Advisors Kenneth Small and Natalie Jump
GL
11/12LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creati..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 610 M
EBIT 2019 846 M
Net income 2019 558 M
Debt 2019 1 435 M
Yield 2019 1,10%
P/E ratio 2019 14,0x
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,59x
EV / Sales2020 1,49x
Capitalization 7 464 M
Chart LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 94,40  $
Last Close Price 92,35  $
Spread / Highest target 19,1%
Spread / Average Target 2,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dan Hogan Arnold President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James S. Putnam Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew J. Audette Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
George Burton White CIO, MD-Investor & Investment Solutions
Scott Seese Chief Information Officer & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.51.20%7 464
MORGAN STANLEY24.79%80 088
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.32.51%78 377
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION19.19%63 587
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED33.73%34 187
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.4.75%20 334
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group