LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.

(LPLA)
LPL Financial Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

07/01/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the “Company”), the parent corporation of leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer LPL Financial LLC, announced it will report second quarter financial results after the market closes on July 30. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results at 5 p.m. ET the same day. Listeners can call 877-677-9122 (domestic) or 708-290-1401 (international) and use passcode 3183625.

The conference call will also be webcast simultaneously on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (investor.lpl.com), and a replay will be available on demand until Aug. 20. A telephonic replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call and will remain accessible until 11:59 p.m. ET Aug. 6. It can be accessed by calling 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international), using passcode 3183625.

About LPL Financial
LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker/dealer*. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

*Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2019.

Securities and Advisory Services offered through LPL Financial. A Registered Investment Advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC.

Investor Relations – Chris Koegel, (617) 897-4574 
Media Relations – Jeff Mochal, (704) 733-3589 
investor.lpl.com/contactus.cfm

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 713 M - -
Net income 2020 443 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
Yield 2020 1,29%
Capitalization 6 182 M 6 182 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 4 350
Free-Float 61,3%
Chart LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 86,09 $
Last Close Price 78,40 $
Spread / Highest target 30,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dan Hogan Arnold President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James S. Putnam Non-Executive Chairman
Judy Ricketts Executive Vice President-Operations
Matthew J. Audette Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Scott Seese Chief Information Officer & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.-17.11%6 182
MORGAN STANLEY-5.52%76 104
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-14.05%70 864
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-29.06%43 437
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-2.29%40 652
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.30.51%37 022
