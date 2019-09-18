LPL Financial : Barron's Ranks Three LPL Financial Advisors Among Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisors in Nation

LPL Financial congratulates three industry-leading advisors ranked among the 2019 Barron's list of Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisors in the nation.

LPL Financial advisors assumed three spots in the top 50.

Charles Zhang, #2, Zhang Financial, Portage, Mich.

Susan Kaplan, #22, Kaplan Financial Services, Newton, Mass.

Laila Pence, #38, Pence Wealth Management, Newport Beach, Calif.

'On behalf of LPL, I congratulate Charles, Susan and Laila for being recognized among this elite list,' said Andy Kalbaugh, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, National Sales and Consulting. 'They have each established exceptional businesses by building strong client relationships and providing outstanding service. We applaud them for the commitment they make every day to their clients. We are thankful for the opportunity to serve as a supporting partner to their independent firms, and we wish them continued success.'

Hall of Fame Advisors

With their inclusion on this year's list, Zhang and Kaplan join another elite group, the Barron's inaugural Hall of Fame. The publication showcased financial advisors who have appeared on the list every year over the past decade.

The annual list highlights the nation's top 100 independent financial advisors based on data including assets under management, revenue generated for the firm and the overall quality of the advisor's practice*.

View the complete 2019 list of Top Independent Advisors at Barrons.com.

*According to Barron's, its annual list highlights the nation's top advisors based on data including: assets under management, revenue generated for the advisor's firm, regulatory record, philanthropic work and the overall quality of the advisor's practice.

LPL Financial and Barron's are not affiliated.

LPL Financial and the advisor firms referenced are separate entities.