LPL Financial Congratulates Bleakley Financial Group on Welcoming Financial Advisors John Mara, Shaun Feldeisen

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that John Mara and Shaun Feldeisen CFP® CLU® have joined Bleakley Financial Group (Bleakley), which is supported by Private Advisor Group (PAG), an Office of Supervisory Jurisdiction (OSJ). PAG is aligned with LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate and hybrid registered investment advisor platforms. Mara and Feldeisen reported that they managed approximately $200 million of client brokerage, advisory and retirement plan assets*. The financial advisors join from Northwestern Mutual Investment Services.



With a collective 30 years of experience, the Boston-based financial advisors deliver private wealth management services with the support of team members Jonathan Caplan, Mousami Pandey, Uli Akbarova and Emily Moncton. They decided to affiliate with Bleakley and LPL to address the evolving needs of their business. “We had to evaluate the service offering we were able to provide and compare that against our goal of being the best advisors possible for each of our clients,” Mara said. “We realized that as the business has expanded, so had the needs of our clients. By partnering with Bleakley and affiliating with PAG and LPL, we have greater flexibility and a broader set of resources to positively impact the financial lives of our valued clients.”

Feldeisen continued, “Our partnership provides more options, allowing us to execute on our commitment to our clients with access to market-leading resources and scalability that address the growing needs of our firm.”

Bleakley has been affiliated with LPL since 2015 and with this new team, the firm opens its seventh location in just over a year. “As we continue to expand the presence of our firm into new regional markets, we have focused exclusively on attracting high-caliber advisors that align with our core values around client service. John and Shaun are the epitome of that and we are thrilled that they’re a part of our team,” said Vince Nauheimer, managing director of business development at Bleakley. “We value our partnerships with PAG and LPL, which has helped to position our business for organic growth.”

“We extend a warm welcome to John and Shaun, and also congratulate Bleakley on their continued growth,” said Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development. “To the advisors, Bleakley and PAG, our commitment to their success is across business models and enduring throughout the entire lifecycle of their businesses. We want to add value not only today, but as the industry evolves and advisors’ and investors’ needs change. We will do that by providing the flexibility and market-leading capabilities that give them the leverage and support they need, when they need it, to be able to take their business even further. We look forward to a long-term relationship with John and Shaun as well as all the teams they have behind them through this partnership.”

