LPL Financial : LPLA July 2020 Monthly Metrics

LPL FINANCIAL REPORTS MONTHLY ACTIVITY FOR JULY 2020
SAN DIEGO - August 13, 2020 - Leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealerLPL FinancialLLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA), today released its monthly activity report for July 2020.
Total brokerage and advisory assets served at the end of July were approximately $792 billion, an increase of 4.0% compared to the end of June 2020.
Total net new assets for July were an inflow of $2.9 billion, translating to a 4.6% annualized growth rate. This includes total net new advisory assets of $2.9 billion, translating to a 9.3% annualized growth rate.
Total client cash balances at the end of July were $45.1 billion, a decrease of $0.2 billion compared to the end of June 2020. Net buying in July was $2.9 billion.
(End of Period $ in billions, unless noted)
July
June
Change
July
|
2020
2020
2019
Advisory Assets
392.7
375.3
4.6%
332.1
18.2%
399.2
386.4
3.3%
381.3
4.7%
Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets
791.9
761.7
4.0%
713.4
11.0%
Total Net New Assets*
Net New Advisory Assets
2.9
4.3
n/m
2.8
n/m
0.0
1.0
n/m
0.1
n/m
Total Net New Assets
2.9
5.4
n/m
2.9
n/m
Net Brokerage to Advisory Conversions
0.7
0.7
n/m
0.6
n/m
Insured Cash Account Balances
33.2
33.1
0.3%
21.3
55.9%
7.6
7.7
(1.3)%
4.2
81.0%
Total Insured Sweep Balances
40.8
40.8
0.0%
25.5
60.0%
Money Market Sweep Accounts
1.6
1.6
n/m
3.0
n/m
2.8
2.8
n/m
1.3
n/m
4.4
4.5
(2.2)%
4.3
2.3%
45.1
45.3
(0.4)%
29.9
50.8%
2.9
4.5
n/m
3.3
Market Indices
S&P 500 (end of period)
3,271
3,100
5.5%
2,980
|
Fed Funds Effective Rate (average bps)
9
8
n/m
240
n/m
*Total Net New Assets consists of asset inflows minus outflows, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees.
For additional information regarding these and other LPL Financial business metrics, please refer to the Company's most recent earnings announcement, which is available in the quarterly resultssection of investor.lpl.com.
About LPL Financial
LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker/dealer(+). We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.
-
Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020.
Securities and Advisory Services offered through LPL Financial LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor. Member
FINRA/SIPC.
Disclaimer
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 20:17:04 UTC