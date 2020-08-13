Log in
LPL Financial : LPLA July 2020 Monthly Metrics

08/13/2020 | 04:18pm EDT

Investor Relations - Chris Koegel, (617)

897-4574

For Immediate Release

Media Relations - Jeff Mochal, (704)

733-3589

investor.lpl.com/contact-us

LPL FINANCIAL REPORTS MONTHLY ACTIVITY FOR JULY 2020

SAN DIEGO - August 13, 2020 - Leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealerLPL FinancialLLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA), today released its monthly activity report for July 2020.

Total brokerage and advisory assets served at the end of July were approximately $792 billion, an increase of 4.0% compared to the end of June 2020.

Total net new assets for July were an inflow of $2.9 billion, translating to a 4.6% annualized growth rate. This includes total net new advisory assets of $2.9 billion, translating to a 9.3% annualized growth rate.

Total client cash balances at the end of July were $45.1 billion, a decrease of $0.2 billion compared to the end of June 2020. Net buying in July was $2.9 billion.

(End of Period $ in billions, unless noted)

July

June

Change

July

Change

2020

2020

M/M

2019

Y/Y

Assets Served

Advisory Assets

392.7

375.3

4.6%

332.1

18.2%

Brokerage Assets

399.2

386.4

3.3%

381.3

4.7%

Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets

791.9

761.7

4.0%

713.4

11.0%

Total Net New Assets*

Net New Advisory Assets

2.9

4.3

n/m

2.8

n/m

Net New Brokerage Assets

0.0

1.0

n/m

0.1

n/m

Total Net New Assets

2.9

5.4

n/m

2.9

n/m

Net Brokerage to Advisory Conversions

0.7

0.7

n/m

0.6

n/m

Client Cash Balances

Insured Cash Account Balances

33.2

33.1

0.3%

21.3

55.9%

Deposit Cash Account Balances

7.6

7.7

(1.3)%

4.2

81.0%

Total Insured Sweep Balances

40.8

40.8

0.0%

25.5

60.0%

Money Market Sweep Accounts

1.6

1.6

n/m

3.0

n/m

Purchased Money Market Funds

2.8

2.8

n/m

1.3

n/m

Total Money Market Balances

4.4

4.5

(2.2)%

4.3

2.3%

Total Client Cash Balances

45.1

45.3

(0.4)%

29.9

50.8%

Net Buy (Sell) Activity

2.9

4.5

n/m

3.3

n/m

Market Indices

S&P 500 (end of period)

3,271

3,100

5.5%

2,980

9.8%

Fed Funds Effective Rate (average bps)

9

8

n/m

240

n/m

*Total Net New Assets consists of asset inflows minus outflows, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees.

For additional information regarding these and other LPL Financial business metrics, please refer to the Company's most recent earnings announcement, which is available in the quarterly resultssection of investor.lpl.com.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker/dealer(+). We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

  • Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020.

Securities and Advisory Services offered through LPL Financial LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor. Member

FINRA/SIPC.

Disclaimer

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 20:17:04 UTC
