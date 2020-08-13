LPL Financial : LPLA July 2020 Monthly Metrics

Investor Relations - Chris Koegel, (617) 897-4574 For Immediate Release Media Relations - Jeff Mochal, (704) 733-3589 investor.lpl.com/contact-us

LPL FINANCIAL REPORTS MONTHLY ACTIVITY FOR JULY 2020

SAN DIEGO - August 13, 2020 - Leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealerLPL FinancialLLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA), today released its monthly activity report for July 2020.

Total brokerage and advisory assets served at the end of July were approximately $792 billion, an increase of 4.0% compared to the end of June 2020.

Total net new assets for July were an inflow of $2.9 billion, translating to a 4.6% annualized growth rate. This includes total net new advisory assets of $2.9 billion, translating to a 9.3% annualized growth rate.

Total client cash balances at the end of July were $45.1 billion, a decrease of $0.2 billion compared to the end of June 2020. Net buying in July was $2.9 billion.