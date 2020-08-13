Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  LPL Financial Holdings Inc.    LPLA

LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.

(LPLA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 08/13 04:00:00 pm
83.77 USD   -0.42%
04:18pLPL FINANCIAL : LPLA Historical Monthly Activity through July 2020
PU
04:18pLPL FINANCIAL : LPLA July 2020 Monthly Metrics Dashboard
PU
04:18pLPL FINANCIAL : LPLA July 2020 Monthly Metrics
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LPL Financial : LPLA July 2020 Monthly Metrics Dashboard

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 04:18pm EDT

LPLA July 2020 Monthly Metrics Dashboard

(Posted August 13, 2020)

Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets ($ billions)

Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets

Advisory Assets % Total

YOY

SEQ

Change Change

$713

$712

$719

$732

$748

$764

$767

$737

$670

$718

$746

$762

$792

4%

11%

48.9%

49.3%

49.6%

48.6%

48.1%

48.3%

48.1%

47.8%

47.5%

47.0%

47.2%

46.8%

46.6%

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

2019

2020

Total Net New Assets ($ billions)

Asset Inflows minus Outflows

Dividends plus Interest minus Advisory Fees

Annualized organic growth rate(1)

9.5%

8.2%

9.1%

8.7%

6.1%

7.0%

4.6%

4.9%

5.1%

5.2%

5.7%

5.2%

$5.9

5.5%

$5.6

$5.4

$5.3

$4.2

$2.9

$3.0

$3.1

$3.4

$3.1

$3.0

$3.5

$0.5

$1.2

$3.4

$1.3

$2.9

$0.5

$0.2

$0.5

$1.3

$0.2

$0.5

$0.1

$4.8

$4.3

$0.2

$4.1

$0.0

$3.3

$3.4

$3.7

$2.7

$2.5

$1.8

$2.6

$2.9

$3.2

$2.9

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

2019

2020

Client Cash Balances ($ billions)

Total Client Cash Balances (EOP)

Client Cash % of Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets

YOY

SEQ

Change Change

$47.8

$47.0

$46.2

$45.3

$45.1 51%

0%

$29.9

$31.0

$31.2

$31.6

$31.8

$33.7

$33.5

$34.2

7.1%

6.5%

6.2%

5.9%

5.7%

4.2%

4.4%

4.3%

4.3%

4.2%

4.4%

4.4%

4.6%

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

2019

2020

Net Buy (Sell) Activity ($ billions)

$3.3

$2.8

$2.9

$3.3

$3.3

$3.2

$4.5

$3.9

$4.1

$3.9

$4.5

$2.9

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

2019

2020

$(8.2)

(1) Calculated as current period total net new assets multiplied by twelve, divided by preceding period total brokerage and advisory assets.

1

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

Disclaimer

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 20:17:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC
04:18pLPL FINANCIAL : LPLA Historical Monthly Activity through July 2020
PU
04:18pLPL FINANCIAL : LPLA July 2020 Monthly Metrics Dashboard
PU
04:18pLPL FINANCIAL : LPLA July 2020 Monthly Metrics
PU
04:06pLPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for July 2020
GL
09:01aLPL Financial Welcomes Equitrust Financial Group
GL
08/13LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/11LPL Financial Hires Scott Belous to Lead End User Experience
GL
08/10LPL Financial and Financial Resources Group Welcome Bialke Financial Partners
GL
08/06LPL Financial and Financial Advocates Welcome Advisors T. Scott Dudley and Da..
GL
08/05LPL FINANCIAL : Introduces Independent Employee Advisor Affiliation Model
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 626 M - -
Net income 2020 425 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
Yield 2020 1,20%
Capitalization 6 672 M 6 672 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,19x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 4 440
Free-Float 61,4%
Chart LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 93,55 $
Last Close Price 84,37 $
Spread / Highest target 31,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dan Hogan Arnold President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James S. Putnam Non-Executive Chairman
Judy Ricketts Executive Vice President-Operations
Matthew J. Audette Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Scott Seese Chief Information Officer & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.-8.54%6 675
MORGAN STANLEY2.46%82 591
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-8.21%76 107
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.70.83%53 834
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED22.09%53 072
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-26.75%44 896
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group