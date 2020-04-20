LPL Financial : Welcomes Financial Advisor Michael Kostich

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - April 20, 2020 - LPL Financial LLC, a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that financial advisor Michael Kostich, Jr. has joined LPL Financial's broker-dealer and corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) platforms. He reported having served approximately $130 million in brokerage, advisory and retirement plan assets*. He joins from Avantax Investment Services, part of Blucora.

Kostich, owner of Wealth Planning Advisors, worked in traditional accounting roles right out of college before launching his own practice at age 29. In 2010, he purchased his mentor's business in Pinehurst, N.C., and he has expanded the practice to include two additional licensed representatives and a licensed assistant. The firm offers financial planning, estate planning and tax consulting from offices in Pinehurst and the Outer Banks, N.C.

The team moved to LPL to enhance service and to help provide stability for clients-something that has become more critical lately during the current disruption. Kostich said he was looking for a partner that offered open communication, support and a commitment to continuous technology expansions and enhancements.

LPL's commitment to support

'LPL's platform offers the independence to run my own business. I have been so impressed with LPL's commitment to support, and I know they are also heavily invested in providing technology and modernized capabilities,' Kostich said. 'I don't want to bury my clients in paperwork or spend all my time drawing up documents. With LPL's support, I can sit next to my clients and we can work together, taking the time to really drill down into ways to help them work toward their financial goals.'

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, 'In these unprecedented times, advisors are looking for a resilient partner, one with the financial strength and stability to be able to keep their commitment to advisors. Our financial professionals are the focus of everything we do. We remain focused on providing the support and service they need right now, while staying committed to being a long-term partner. We continue to be able to invest in the technology, resources and service experience that helps them be successful business owners and financial professionals. We welcome Michael and his team to LPL and look forward to a long partnership with Wealth Planning Advisors.'

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals, and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA / SIPC.

Wealth Planning Advisors and LPL Financial are separate entities. Tax consulting services offered through Wealth Planning Advisors.

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2019