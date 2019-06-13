Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  LPL Financial Holdings Inc    LPLA

LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC

(LPLA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LPL Financial Welcomes Salter Financial Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 09:18am EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, a leading retail investment advisory firm (RIA) and independent broker-dealer, today announced that Salter Financial Group has returned to LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) platforms. Salter Financial Group reported having served approximately $100 million of client brokerage and advisory assets*. They join from Cetera Financial Group.

Founded in 2006 by financial advisor Phillip Salter, the Beaumont, Texas firm also includes financial advisors Blake Worthey and Clovis Van Houten, as well as assistant Dianne Walker. They offer comprehensive investment advice and wealth management, with a focus on providing retirement plans and IRAs for plant and refinery workers. Salter recently celebrated 30 years in the industry.

Salter Financial Group affiliated with LPL from 2006 until 2014. He decided to return after noticing a shift in LPL’s culture and its commitment to delivering an enhanced service experience. “I’m convinced, from everything I’ve seen, that LPL is a strong company that cares deeply about its advisors. I’m especially excited about the technology evolution and new capabilities that will help us be more efficient serving our clients.”

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “It is a privilege to welcome back Salter Financial Group. Our clients are at the center of everything we do, and we’re proud that Phillip and team recognized that as they got reacquainted with our firm and learned more about our strategy to support their success. We remain committed to making ongoing investments in technology and innovative capabilities to deliver enhanced value to our advisors. We look forward to supporting Salter Financial Group’s continued success in the years to come.”

Read about other firms that recently joined LPL in the LPL Financial News and Media section of LPL.com.

###

About LPL Financial
LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC.

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2018

Salter Financial Group and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc

Media Contact:
Lauren Hoyt-Williams
(980) 321-1232
Lauren.Hoyt-Williams@lpl.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC
09:29aFATHER'S DAY : LPL Financial Advisors Strengthen the Roots of a Family Tree
PU
09:24aLPL FINANCIAL : Welcomes Return of Salter Financial Group
PU
09:18aLPL Financial Welcomes Salter Financial Group
GL
06/11LPL Financial and Good Life Companies Welcome J.R. Frenzel
GL
06/10UPDATE -- LPL Financial Delivers Advisor Sleeve Empowering Advisors with Cont..
GL
06/10LPL Financial Delivers Advisor Sleeve Empowering Advisors with Control and Ef..
GL
06/05LPL Financial Welcomes Teton Wealth Management
GL
05/30LPL Financial and Credent Wealth Management Welcome Brian Davis and Brian Rem..
GL
05/30LPL Financial Lowers ETF Pricing on RIA Platforms
GL
05/29LPL Financial and Good Life Companies Welcome Mike Bensey
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 625 M
EBIT 2019 794 M
Net income 2019 560 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,21%
P/E ratio 2019 12,74
P/E ratio 2020 11,79
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,24x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,16x
Capitalization 6 979 M
Chart LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
LPL Financial Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 94,0 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dan Hogan Arnold President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James S. Putnam Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas Gooley Managing Director-Service, Trading & Operations
Matthew J. Audette Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
George Burton White CIO, MD-Investor & Investment Solutions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC38.74%6 717
MORGAN STANLEY7.49%68 517
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP13.87%67 018
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)1.37%55 576
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY29.98%32 858
CHINA SECURITIES CO LTD144.66%22 157
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About