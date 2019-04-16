Log in
LRAD CORP

(LRAD)
LRAD® Corporation Announces $1.2 Million in Naval Orders

04/16/2019


SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ: LRAD), a global leader in long range voice broadcast systems and advanced mass notification solutions, today announced domestic and international naval orders totaling $1.2 million were received in the Company’s 2019 fiscal second quarter. The orders included:

  • The French Navy, after a competitive bidding process,  is equipping certain fleet ships with LRAD 950RXL systems as part of its shipboard protection and communications protocol.
  • The United States Navy ordered additional LRAD 1000Xi systems to replace first generation systems previously deployed in the fleet.
  • A navy in the Asia-Pacific region purchased additional LRAD 1000Xi systems and an international navy ordered LRAD 100X acoustic hailing devices for its new fleet of security vessels.

“LRAD systems are deployed by 25 naval forces around the world, providing essential communication and scalable escalation of force capabilities,” commented Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of LRAD Corporation. “In uncertain situations or when approaching boats do not respond to radio calls, LRAD systems provide naval ships more time and distance to determine intent and distinguish between intruders, terrorist threats, refugees, fishing boats or commercial vessels, and respond appropriately and effectively.”

LRAD systems are used in many naval and maritime operations, including:

  • Ship self-defense 
  • Establishment of vessel exclusion zones and restricted areas
  • Port and harbor security
  • Search and rescue
  • Boarding and interdiction

About LRAD Corporation

The Company's proprietary Long Range Acoustic Devices® and advanced Genasys™ mass notification systems and mobile alert solutions are designed to enable users to safely hail and warn, inform and direct, prevent misunderstandings, determine intent, establish large safety zones, resolve uncertain situations, and save lives.

LRAD systems are in service in 72 countries around the world in diverse applications including mass notification, defense, law enforcement, public safety, homeland and border security, critical infrastructure protection, fire rescue, incident management, maritime and port security, and wildlife control and preservation. For more information, visit LRAD.com.


Company Contact

E. Brian Harvey
Director, Investor Relations and Capital Markets
858.753.8974  
ebharvey@lrad.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
