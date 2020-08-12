|
LS telcom AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
08/12/2020 | 10:30am EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
12.08.2020 / 16:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Winfried
|Last name(s):
|Holtermüller
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0005754402
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|4.22 EUR
|43879.56 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|4.22 EUR
|43879.56 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
12.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LS telcom AG
|
|Im Gewerbegebiet 31-33
|
|77839 Lichtenau
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.LStelcom.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
61869 12.08.2020
© EQS 2020
|
|Latest news on LS TELCOM AG
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2019
|
34,6 M
40,7 M
40,7 M
|Net income 2019
|
1,93 M
2,26 M
2,26 M
|Net Debt 2019
|
3,30 M
3,87 M
3,87 M
|P/E ratio 2019
|23,3x
|Yield 2019
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
25,0 M
29,5 M
29,4 M
|EV / Sales 2018
|1,13x
|EV / Sales 2019
|1,38x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|35,9%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends LS TELCOM AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution