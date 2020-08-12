LS telcom AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

Log in
08/12/2020 | 10:30am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.08.2020 / 16:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Winfried
Last name(s): Holtermüller

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LS telcom AG

b) LEI
52990083R241IFH91Z77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005754402

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.22 EUR 43879.56 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.22 EUR 43879.56 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-08-10; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


12.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LS telcom AG
Im Gewerbegebiet 31-33
77839 Lichtenau
Germany
Internet: www.LStelcom.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

61869  12.08.2020 


© EQS 2020

