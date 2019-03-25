LSB Industries : 2018 Annual Report

2018 ANNUAL REPORT

Where Our Products Go --2018 Sales Mix

Industrial Acids and Other 39%

Mining 11%

Š Agriculture -we manufacture and sell urea ammonium nitrate, high density ammonium nitrate and ammonia fertilizers for application in crop production for food and biofuel feedstocks and for pasture land and forage production.

Š Industrial -we are the leading merchant marketer of nitric acid in the U.S. - offering various acid concentrations, high-grade mixed acids, and sulfuric acid.

Š Mining -we manufacture and sell low-density ammonium nitrate and ammonium nitrate solution for use in explosives for the mining industry.

Major Product Lines - Tons Sold

550,000

500,000 450,000 400,000 350,000 300,000 250,000 200,000 150,000 100,000 50,000

-

Nitric Acid & Blends UAN Ammonia Ammonium Nitrate 2016 2017 2018

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

I'd like to start out by thanking our nearly 600 employees for their hard work and dedication to the success of our Company. Over the past year, LSB has undergone significant company-wide changes as we progress on a path to transform our business into a "best-in-class" chemical manufacturing operator, that generates consistent profitability and cash flow. Our employees have risen to the challenge despite the increasing performance demands we have placed on them. We are fortunate to have a truly great team committed to winning. I'd also like to thank both our stock and bond holders. Your continued investment in LSB reflects your confidence in our management team and our strategic plan that drives us on towards our ultimate goal of delivering increased value for all of our stakeholders.

Having recently been appointed LSB's Chief Executive Officer after four years serving as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, this letter provides me with the opportunity to reflect on our journey over the past several years to improve the operational reliability of our facilities, increase the sale of the products we manufacture and implement efficiencies throughout our operations, which we believe all translates into stronger financial performance.

2018 Results

We delivered significantly improved financial performance in 2018 as compared to the prior year. Our adjusted EBITDA for the year was $72.9 million, up from $45.6 million in 2017. The results were driven by improved operating performance at our facilities; concerted sales and marketing efforts enabling us to increase our sales volumes of several of our products; stronger product pricing, reflecting the market absorption of new production capacity brought online within our industry in 2017 and 2018; andthe acceptance of new distribution of product. Of course, there are unpredictable aspects of our business that periodically create headwinds for us. In 2018 these included the impact of poor weather conditions in our agricultural end market geographies in the fourth quarter. The weather conditions impacted the fall fertilizer application season and resulted in excess inventory in the market causing a decline in selling prices. Additionally, cold weather in the fourth quarter prompted a spike in our natural gas feedstock prices, which made it more costly for us to produce ammonia and downstream products. As many of you know, ammonia is both the building block chemical that we upgrade into all of our other products and is also a product we sell directly to both the agricultural and industrial markets. Overall, however, 2018 was a year of great progress for LSB, and we expect further significant improvement in our financial results for the full year 2019.

2018 Highlights Include:

Increased operating rates at our facilities.

We were very pleased with the progress that we made in how our plants operated over the course of 2018. Cherokee's ammonia plant ran at a 94% on-stream rate for the full year, which is essentially in-line with our target on-stream rate for this facility. Pryor's ammonia plant ran at an 89% on-stream rate for the full year, which included a 97% on-stream rate for the second half of 2018, reflecting the significant progress we made with this facility over the course of the year. This was Pryor's best full year performance since LSB brought the facility online in 2010. We view this as an indication that the leadership changes and reliability investments we've made, coupled with the maintenance management systems, procedures, and preventative maintenance programs we've been implementing, are yielding

positive results. While we anticipate that Pryor may have periods of unscheduled downtime during 2019, we expect these periods of downtime to be of less magnitude and frequency going forward, and we continue to improve its long-term reliability. We believe we are on the right path towards achieving Pryor's potential to generate a consistent mid-90s on-stream rate for its ammonia plant beginning in 2020. El Dorado's ammonia plant also performed well, operating at an 88% on-stream rate for the full year, which it capped off by running at 98% for the fourth quarter, a meaningful improvement over 2017.

Completed several plant operational improvement initiatives.

While our facilities performed well in 2018, we are confident that they can operate at even greater on-stream rates and expect all three of them to deliver further improvements in 2019. We took a number of actions over the course of the past year to drive greater reliability and increased on-stream rates. During the third quarter, we completed a major turnaround on our Cherokee facility, which included instrumentation and control upgrades at the facility's urea plant. These upgrades have made a measurably positive impact on its urea production. This facility is now on a three-year turnaround cycle and won't have another scheduled major maintenance event until the summer of 2021.

Across all of our facilities, during 2018 we completed the implementation of an enhanced maintenance management system, which assists us in assessing, managing, executing and improving our maintenance activities. This allows us to manage our facilities based on the data we collect. Additionally, the new and improved maintenance management system includes a new work-order management system and related processes that enable us to more efficiently and cost effectively plan and manage our work and procure the components we need to maintain our plants. We have also identified critical equipment throughout all of our facilities and enhanced our preventive maintenance programs on that equipment. Collectively, these initiatives enacted over the course of 2018 haveyielded positive results with respect to the reliability of our plants, and we expect to recognize their full benefits as these initiatives mature over the next 24 months.

Focused Sales and Marketing Efforts.

In 2017 we launched a strategy to expand the distribution of our products through focused marketing initiatives. The results have been very encouraging, as we increased our overall sales volume of HDAN over the past 24 months by approximately 30% through: (1) storing and distributing HDAN at our Pryor Facility, which allows us to sell to new markets and customers out of that facility; and (2) educating growers on the agronomic benefits and the additional applications for HDAN. We will continue to look for opportunities to position product in strategic locations in order to sell additional product and expand margins. Additionally, we will look to expand the grower's use of HDAN through the continued education of growers on the benefits of HDAN versus competing products.

To further leverage our plants' current production capacity, we are expanding the distribution of our mining products by partnering with customers to take product further into the Western U.S., as well as markets outside the U.S. We also partnered with a current customer to position an emulsion plant at our El Dorado facility where we began selling products to that customer in the fourth quarter of 2018. We will continue to explore further guest plant opportunities at our facilities for these products in 2019 with the goal of maximizing our production capacity.

In addition, through increased marketing efforts, we increased our sales volumes of nitric acid and nitric acid blends by approximately 35% over the past 24 months. We continue to focus our efforts to expand our market for nitric acid and nitric acid blend products in North America by leveraging our knowledge of these products, our ability to provide these products to customers from multiple facilities, and the flexibility of our logistics capabilities. The goal is to fully utilize our available nitric acid production capacity at all of our facilities.

Refinanced our Senior Secured Notes.

In 2018, we completed the refinancing of our Senior Secured Notes by issuing $400 million of new five-year Senior Secured Notes which were used to repay our existing Senior Secured Notes. This was important to the Company as it extended the maturity of our debt by five years. This action provided us with greater financial flexibility, which we expect will allow us to execute on our strategic initiative to improve our capital structure as we begin to generate free cash flow which, in turn, will increase value for our shareholders. We were happy to receive continued support from several of our previous noteholders as they reinvested in the issuance of our new notes, in addition to one of our preferred stockholders, who continued their commitment in us by investing in the new issuance of notes as well.

Looking Ahead

Over the course of 2019, we will take further steps with our reliability and operational improvement process through a thorough review and enhancement of our operating and maintenance procedures, along with our training programs. We will be concentrating on communications at our facilities, particularly at shift change, through a structured process, as well as conducting leadership training all the way from line supervision to corporate and plant management. We are changing the way we do things to better achieve safe, reliable and efficient operations. As I mentioned earlier, the goal is to run our plants "best in class" which to us means performing in the top quartile of our industry with respect to environmental, health and safety metrics, plant reliability, utilization rates and efficiency.

We will also perform two scheduled turnarounds this year at both our Pryor and El Dorado facilities. Pryor will undergo an extensive 30-day turnaround, including the tie-in of a new "state of the art" urea reactor that will significantly improve the reliability of its urea plant, while at the same time adding to production capacity. We believe that, with the work we are performing during this turnaround at Pryor, the reliability of both its ammonia and urea plants will be improved materially. El Dorado will havea shorter 14-day turnaround that will include a number of required inspections and work that will allow us to operate its ammonia plant more reliably and with greater production. After these are completed, Pryor will be on a two-year turnaround schedule with its next turnaround planned for the summer of 2021, while El Dorado will be on a three-year turnaround schedule with its next turnaround planned for the summer of 2022. Having these longer turnaround cycles is much more efficient and cost effective and will minimize the disruption to our overall production beginning in 2020, a year with no scheduled turnarounds.

Given our focus on these operating initiatives, we expect our production facilities to continue to show improved operating performance, and we are targeting an average on-stream rate across all three of our ammonia plants of approximately 94% for 2019. When combined with our continued focus on the active marketing of our products, we expect our stronger on-stream rates to translate into a healthy increase in production and sales volumes and enable us to gain further operating leverage on our fixed cost base.

We also are focused on improving margins on the sale of our products as we continue to review our current product sales and focus on expanding partnership relationships with our customers. We made great progress in this regard in 2018 and expect to further these efforts in 2019.

Lastly, no investment in equipment or information systems at our plants can deliver a satisfactory return unless we have the right people to run the facilities with a high level of precision. We are fortunate to have the right team enabling us to achieve our reliability targets in the quarters and years to come.

In Conclusion

Clearly there is a great deal of change underway at LSB Industries, and we are very enthusiastic about our prospects for delivering stronger financial results by executing our strategic plan. Our results in 2018 are an early indicator that our strategies are producing results, but we are just getting started. With LSB's current