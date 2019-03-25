LSB Industries : Audit Committee 0 03/25/2019 | 11:20am EDT Send by mail :

CHARTER OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF LSB INDUSTRIES, INC. AMENDED AND APPROVED MARCH 6, 2019 Purpose The Audit Committee is appointed by the Board of Directors (the "Board") of LSB Industries, Inc. (the "Company") for the following purposes: 1. Assisting the Board in discharging its oversight responsibility relating to: a. the accounting, reporting, and financial practices of the Company and its subsidiaries, including the integrity of the Company's financial statements; b. the stewardship of administration and financial controls and the Company's compliance with legal and regulatory requirements; c. the independent auditor's qualifications and independence; d. the performance of the Company's internal audit function and the Company's independent auditor; e. the Company's risk management system and processes.

2. Preparing the report required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") to be included in the Company's annual proxy statement. In fulfilling its purposes, the Audit Committee will endeavor to maintain free and open means of communication among the members of the Audit Committee, other members of the Board, the independent auditor, the Company's internal audit function, the senior and financial management of the Company, and any employees of the Company or other individuals who desire to bring accounting, internal accounting controls, auditing, or other matters to the Audit Committee's attention. In the exercise of its oversight responsibilities, it is not the duty of the Audit Committee to plan or conduct audits or to determine that the Company's financial statements fairly present the Company's financial position and results of operation and are in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Instead, such duties remain the responsibility of management, the internal audit function and the independent auditor. The Company's management is also responsible for assessing and managing the Company's exposure to risk. 1 Committee Membership The Board shall appoint an Audit Committee of at least three members, all of whom are members of the Board, and shall designate one member as chairperson. Each member of the Audit Committee must meet the independence and experience requirements of relevant law, including rules and regulations of the SEC and the listing standards of the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"). Accordingly, the Board shall determine annually whether each member is free from any relationship that may interfere with his or her independence from management and the Company. The members of the Audit Committee shall be appointed by the Board on the recommendation of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee or a majority of the independent directors and may be removed and replaced by an affirmative vote of the majority of the Board at any meeting at which there is a quorum present, in the Board's discretion. If a chairperson is not designated by the Board or present at a meeting, the Audit Committee may designate a chairperson by majority vote of the Audit Committee members then in office. Each member of the Audit Committee shall be (or shall become within a reasonable time after appointment) financially literate, as such qualification is interpreted by the Board in its business judgment. In addition, at least one member of the Audit Committee must be an "audit committee financial expert" (as defined by applicable rules of the SEC). Audit Committee members may not serve on the audit committees of more than two other public companies unless approved by the Board and such approval is disclosed in the Company's proxy statement. No member of the Audit Committee may receive, directly or indirectly, any consulting, advisory or other compensatory fee from the Company other than (i) director's fees, which may be received in cash, restricted stock, stock appreciation rights, stock options or other in-kind consideration ordinarily available to directors; (ii) a pension or other deferred compensation for prior services that is not contingent on future service; and (iii) any other regular benefits that other directors receive. Notwithstanding the foregoing membership requirements, no action of the Audit Committee will be invalid by reason of such requirements not being met at the time such action is taken. Authorities and Responsibilities The Audit Committee is delegated all authority of the Board as may be required or advisable to fulfill the purposes of the Audit Committee. Among its specific duties and responsibilities, the Audit Committee shall, consistent with and subject to applicable law and rules and regulations promulgated by the SEC and the NYSE listing standards, undertake the common recurring activities described below. To carry out this responsibility, the Audit Committee may diverge from this list as appropriate under the circumstances. 1. Oversight of the Independent Auditors. The independent auditors shall report directly to the Audit Committee and ultimately shall be accountable to the Board and the Audit Committee. The Audit Committee shall: a. Be directly responsible, in its capacity as a committee of the Board, for the appointment, compensation, retention and oversight of the independent auditors engaged for the purpose of preparing or issuing an audit report or performing other audit, review or attest services for the Company. In this regard, the Audit Committee shall have the sole authority to: i. Annually appoint and retain the Company's independent auditors (subject, if applicable, to ratification by the Company's stockholders); and ii. When appropriate, terminate the independent auditor.

b. Oversee the work of the independent auditors, including resolution of disagreements between management and the independent auditors regarding financial reporting.

c. Approve in advance all audit services to be provided by the independent auditor, including any written engagement letters related thereto, to the extent required under this Charter, the Audit Committee Policy on Approval of Audit and Non-Audit Services or applicable legal, regulatory or NYSE requirements.

d. Establish pre-approval policies and procedures for the engagement of the independent auditor to provide permissible non-audit services and, at the discretion of the Audit Committee, delegate such pre-approval of services to the chairperson of the Audit Committee (provided that the chairperson shall comply with any pre-approval policies, including the Audit Committee Policy on Approval of Audit and Non-Audit Services, and provide subsequent notification to the Audit Committee of any such pre-approval at scheduled meetings of the Audit Committee).

e. Consider, at least annually, the independence, qualifications and performance of the independent auditor and the lead partner assigned to the Company, including whether the independent auditor's performance of permissible non-audit services is compatible with the auditor's independence.

f. Annually obtain and review a report by the independent auditor describing any relationships between the independent auditor and the Company or any other relationships that may adversely affect the independence of the auditor, consistent with applicable requirements of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board ("PCAOB") regarding the independent auditor's communications with the Audit Committee concerning independence.

g. Discuss at least annually with the independent auditor any disclosed relationships or services that may affect the objectivity and independence of the auditor.

h. Annually seek assurances that partners of the independent auditor who are directly involved in the Company's audit are rotated as frequently as required by regulations or stock exchange rules and that no partner earns or receives compensation based on the performance of any services for the Company other than audit, review or attest services. i. Consider whether, in order to assure continuing auditor independence, the Company should rotate its independent auditor on a regular basis.

j. Present to the Board the Audit Committee's conclusions with respect to the independence of the independent auditor.

k. Meet with management, the independent auditor and the internal audit function in connection with each annual audit to discuss the scope of audit, the procedures to be followed and the staffing of the audit.

l. Review and discuss with the independent auditor the results of the annual audit examination by the auditor and any problems or difficulties the auditor encountered in the course of their audit work, including (i) any restrictions on the scope of the independent auditor's activities or on access to requested information, (ii) any significant disagreements with management and management's responses to such matters, (iii) any accounting adjustments that were noted or proposed by the independent auditor but were "passed" (as immaterial or otherwise), (iv) any management or internal control letters issued or proposed to be issued by the independent auditor, and (v) communications between the audit team and the independent auditor's national office respecting auditing or accounting issues presented by the engagement. This review should also include discussion of the responsibilities, budget and staffing of the Company's internal audit function.

m. Review and discuss with the independent auditor any of its reports with respect to interim periods.

n. Annually receive and review a report from the independent auditor describing the firm's internal quality-control procedures and any material issues raised by the most recent internal quality-control review, or peer review, of the firm, or by any inquiry or investigation by governmental or professional authorities, within the preceding five years, involving one or more independent audits carried out by the firm, and any steps taken to address or respond to such issues.

o. Receive reports from the independent auditor on the matters required to be discussed by the PCAOB and the SEC as then in effect, including (i) all critical accounting policies and practices used, (ii) all other treatments of financial information within GAAP that have been discussed with management, their ramifications and the preferences of the independent auditors, and (iii) other material written communications between the independent auditors and management.

p. Obtain from the independent auditors annually a formal written statement of the fees billed in each of the last two fiscal years for each of the following categories of services rendered by the independent auditors to the Company and each of its subsidiaries: (i) the audit of their annual financial statements and the reviews of their quarterly financial statements or services that are normally provided by the independent auditors in connection with statutory and regulatory filings or engagements; (ii) assurance and related services not included in clause (i) that are reasonably related to the performance of the audit or review of financial statements, in the aggregate and by each service; (iii) tax compliance, tax advice and tax planning services, in the aggregate and by each service; and (iv) all other products and services rendered by the independent auditors, in the aggregate and by each service. q. Obtain from the independent auditors assurance that each audit is conducted in a manner consistent with Section 10A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), which sets forth certain procedures to be followed in any audit of financial statements required under the Exchange Act. 2. Oversight of Financial Reporting and Controls. The Audit Committee shall:a. Review and discuss with management and independent auditor the annual audited and quarterly unaudited financial statements of the Company, including: i. an analysis of the independent auditor's judgment as to the quality of the Company's accounting principles, setting forth significant financial reporting issues and judgments made in connection with the preparation of the financial statements, including analyses of the effects of alternative GAAP methods on financial statements;

ii. the Company's disclosures under "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" including the development, selection and reporting of accounting policies that may be regarded as critical;

iii. significant issues regarding the Company's accounting principles and financial statement presentations, including any significant changes in the Company's selection or application of accounting principles and financial statement presentations;

iv. the adequacy of the Company's internal controls over financial reporting, any significant deficiencies in internal controls, and any significant changes in such controls;

v. the adequacy and effectiveness of the Company's disclosure controls and procedures and management reports thereon;

vi. any material financial or non-financial arrangements of the Company that do not appear on the financial statements of the Company;

