Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  LSB Industries, Inc.    LXU

LSB INDUSTRIES, INC.

(LXU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LSB Industries : August 2019 Investor Presentation - Midwest Ideas Investor Conference 1 MB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 08:36am EDT

Midwest Ideas Investor Conference

August 29, 2019

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally are identifiable by use of the words "may," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan to," "estimate," "project" or similar expressions, and include but are not limited to: financial performance improvement; view on sales to mining customers; estimates of consolidated depreciation and amortization and future turnaround expenses; our expectation of production consistency and enhanced reliability at our Facilities; our projections of trends in the fertilizer market; improvement of our financial and operational performance; our planned capital additions; reduction of SG&A expenses; volume outlook and our ability to complete plant repairs as anticipated.

Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties. Though we believe that expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectation will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. These and other risk factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including those set forth under "Risk Factors" and "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and, if applicable, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update, amend or clarify and forward-looking statement to reflect events, new information or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release except as required by applicable law.

Please see the EBITDA Reconciliation slide included in this presentation for other important information.

2

Key Investment Highlights

Diversified Nitrogen Chemicals Business with differentiated end market positions

Business strength supported by stable Industrial and Mining Business with attractive margins

Favorable long-term dynamics in Agricultural Business creates significant upside in margins

Operational improvements benefiting from over $1 billion of investment and enhancement of operating and maintenance programs

3

Diversified Nitrogen Chemicals Business with Differentiated End Market Positions

Agricultural

KeyRegiProductsnal Mix(1)

  • Urea ammonium nitrate solutions (UAN)
  • Ammonium nitrate (AN)
    - High density prills
  • Ammonia

EndEndMarkets(1)Applications

  • Fertilizer for corn and other crops
  • Primary nitrogen component in nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends
  • High nitrogen content fertilizer

primarily used for corn

Fertilizer

Mining

11%

TTM 6-30-19

Sales: 50% $390mm

39%

IndustrialAgricultural

Industrial

  • Ammonia
  • Nitric Acid
  • Sulfuric Acid
  • Diesel exhaust fuel (DEF)
  • CO2
  • Power plant emissions abatement, water treatments, refrigerants, metals processing
  • Semi-conductor,nylon polyurethane intermediates, ammonium nitrate
  • Pulp and paper, aluminum, water treatment, metals and vanadium processing
  • Exhaust steam additive to reduce NOx emissions from diesel vehicles
  • Food refrigeration / freezing, enhanced oil recovery

Semi-Conductors

Power Plant Emissions

Water

Treatment

• Ammonium nitrate - low

• Specialty emulsions for mining

Mining

density prills and AN

applications

solutions

• Specialty E2 ammonium

• Surface mining, quarries,

Mining

nitrate

construction

4

Sales Mix Provides Stability and Look-Through In Contract Pricing

Q2-2019 TTM Sales by Pricing Method

Cost-Plus

35%

TTM 6-30-19

Sales:

$390mm

65%

Spot

  • Approximately 35 percent of sales are currently non-seasonal and priced pursuant to contract agreements
  • Contributes to margin stability through pass-through of raw materials and other manufacturing costs
  • Positioned to optimize between cash flow stability and upside opportunities in commodity driven markets
  • Approximately 49% of cost-plus sales contracts are tied to benchmark Ammonia pricing

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

LSB Industries Inc. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 12:35:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LSB INDUSTRIES, INC.
08:36aLSB INDUSTRIES : August 2019 Investor Presentation - Midwest Ideas Investor Conf..
PU
08/21LSB INDUSTRIES, INC. : to Participate in the Midwest Three Part IDEAS Investor C..
BU
07/30LSB INDUSTRIES, INC. : to Participate in the Jefferies Industrials Conference on..
BU
07/30LSB INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
07/29LSB : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/29LSB INDUSTRIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/29LSB INDUSTRIES, INC. : Reports Operating Results for the 2019 Second Quarter
BU
07/11LSB INDUSTRIES, INC. : Schedules 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results Release f..
BU
06/21LSB INDUSTRIES INC : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation ..
AQ
06/18LSB INDUSTRIES, INC. : Announces Pricing of Its $35 Million Private Offering of ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 409 M
EBIT 2019 0,82 M
Net income 2019 -76,8 M
Debt 2019 403 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,09x
P/E ratio 2020 -3,30x
EV / Sales2019 1,32x
EV / Sales2020 1,07x
Capitalization 136 M
Chart LSB INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
LSB Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LSB INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 11,08  $
Last Close Price 4,73  $
Spread / Highest target 178%
Spread / Average Target 134%
Spread / Lowest Target 90,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark T. Behrman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard W. Roedel Chairman
Cheryl Maguire Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael Sullivan Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Barry H. Golsen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LSB INDUSTRIES, INC.-14.31%136
YARA INTERNATIONAL12.83%11 349
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.8.73%10 329
SAUDI ARABIA FERTILIZERS CO.--.--%8 966
MOSAIC CO-38.86%6 892
QINGHAI SALT LAKE POTASH COMPANY LIMITED--.--%2 668
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group