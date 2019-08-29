LSB Industries : August 2019 Investor Presentation - Midwest Ideas Investor Conference 1 MB

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally are identifiable by use of the words "may," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan to," "estimate," "project" or similar expressions, and include but are not limited to: financial performance improvement; view on sales to mining customers; estimates of consolidated depreciation and amortization and future turnaround expenses; our expectation of production consistency and enhanced reliability at our Facilities; our projections of trends in the fertilizer market; improvement of our financial and operational performance; our planned capital additions; reduction of SG&A expenses; volume outlook and our ability to complete plant repairs as anticipated.
Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties. Though we believe that expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectation will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. These and other risk factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including those set forth under "Risk Factors" and "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and, if applicable, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update, amend or clarify and forward-looking statement to reflect events, new information or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release except as required by applicable law.
Please see the EBITDA Reconciliation slide included in this presentation for other important information.
Key Investment Highlights
Diversified Nitrogen Chemicals Business with differentiated end market positions
Business strength supported by stable Industrial and Mining Business with attractive margins
Favorable long-term dynamics in Agricultural Business creates significant upside in margins
Operational improvements benefiting from over $1 billion of investment and enhancement of operating and maintenance programs
Diversified Nitrogen Chemicals Business with Differentiated End Market Positions
Agricultural
KeyRegiProductsnal Mix(1)
Urea ammonium nitrate solutions (UAN)
Ammonium nitrate (AN)
- High density prills
Ammonia
EndEndMarkets(1)Applications
Fertilizer for corn and other crops
Primary nitrogen component in nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends
High nitrogen content fertilizer
primarily used for corn
Fertilizer
Mining
11%
TTM 6-30-19
Sales: 50% $390mm
39%
IndustrialAgricultural
Industrial
Ammonia
Nitric Acid
Sulfuric Acid
Diesel exhaust fuel (DEF)
CO2
Power plant emissions abatement, water treatments, refrigerants, metals processing
