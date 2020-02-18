Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  LSB Industries, Inc.    LXU

LSB INDUSTRIES, INC.

(LXU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LSB Industries, Inc. : Schedules 2019 Fourth Quarter Financial Results Release for Monday, February 24th and Conference Call for Tuesday, 25th

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 04:36pm EST

LSB Industries, Inc. (“LSB”), (NYSE:LXU), today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 on Monday, February 24, 2020, after the close of the stock market.

LSB’s management will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10:00 am ET / 9:00 am CT to discuss these results. Participating in the call will be President & Chief Executive Officer, Mark Behrman, and Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Cheryl Maguire. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (201) 493-6739. Please call in 10 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin and ask for the LSB Industries conference call. To coincide with the conference call, LSB will post a slide presentation at www.lsbindustries.com on the webcast section of the Investor Info tab. Following the prepared remarks, there will be a question and answer session.

To listen to a webcast of the call, please go to LSB’s website at www.lsbindustries.com at least 15 minutes before the conference call to download and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call webcast will be archived on LSB’s website for 90 days.

About LSB Industries, Inc.

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The Company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. Additional information about the Company can be found on its website at www.lsbindustries.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LSB INDUSTRIES, INC.
04:36pLSB INDUSTRIES, INC. : Schedules 2019 Fourth Quarter Financial Results Release f..
BU
02/07LSB INDUSTRIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/17LSB INDUSTRIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Fi..
AQ
01/16LSB INDUSTRIES, INC. : Appoints John Burns as Executive Vice President of Manufa..
BU
2019LSB INDUSTRIES, INC. : Provides Update on Its Pryor, Oklahoma and El Dorado, Ark..
BU
2019LSB INDUSTRIES, INC. : to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Lever..
BU
2019LSB INDUSTRIES, INC. : to Participate in Cowen's Chemicals, Metals, and Mining S..
BU
2019LSB INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
2019LSB INDUSTRIES : Third Quarter 2019 Update
PU
2019LSB INDUSTRIES : Q3-2019 Conference Call Presentation 644.2 KB
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 376 M
EBIT 2019 -18,8 M
Net income 2019 -95,5 M
Debt 2019 405 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,91x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,55x
EV / Sales2019 1,29x
EV / Sales2020 1,02x
Capitalization 80,3 M
Chart LSB INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
LSB Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LSB INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 10,93  $
Last Close Price 2,79  $
Spread / Highest target 361%
Spread / Average Target 292%
Spread / Lowest Target 223%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark T. Behrman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard W. Roedel Chairman
Cheryl Maguire Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael Sullivan Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Barry H. Golsen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LSB INDUSTRIES, INC.-33.57%80
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA3.67%11 070
SAUDI ARABIA FERTILIZERS CO.--.--%7 998
THE MOSAIC COMPANY-13.35%7 102
QINGHAI SALT LAKE POTASH COMPANY LIMITED--.--%3 576
AKRON PAO--.--%2 969
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group