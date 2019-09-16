Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  LSB Industries, Inc.    LXU

LSB INDUSTRIES, INC.

(LXU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LSB Industries, Inc. : to Participate in the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 25th

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) (“LSB” or “the Company”) today announced that its Senior Vice President and CFO, Cheryl Maguire will be participating in the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 1:00 pm ET at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, New York City.

LSB Industries’ management will be available for one-on-one meetings all day. To schedule a meeting please contact your Sidoti & Company’s institutional sales representative or Fred Buonocore at fbuonocore@equityny.com.

LSB will provide access to the presentation that management will be referring to on its website on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Access to the presentation will be available on the “Investors” page at www.lsbindustries.com.

About LSB Industries, Inc.

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The Company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. Additional information about the Company can be found on its website at www.lsbindustries.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LSB INDUSTRIES, INC.
04:06pLSB INDUSTRIES, INC. : to Participate in the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Investor..
BU
08/29LSB INDUSTRIES : August 2019 Investor Presentation - Midwest Ideas Investor Conf..
PU
08/21LSB INDUSTRIES, INC. : to Participate in the Midwest Three Part IDEAS Investor C..
BU
07/30LSB INDUSTRIES, INC. : to Participate in the Jefferies Industrials Conference on..
BU
07/30LSB INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
07/29LSB : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/29LSB INDUSTRIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/29LSB INDUSTRIES, INC. : Reports Operating Results for the 2019 Second Quarter
BU
07/11LSB INDUSTRIES, INC. : Schedules 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results Release f..
BU
06/21LSB INDUSTRIES INC : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 409 M
EBIT 2019 0,82 M
Net income 2019 -76,8 M
Debt 2019 403 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,87x
P/E ratio 2020 -4,53x
EV / Sales2019 1,44x
EV / Sales2020 1,18x
Capitalization 187 M
Chart LSB INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
LSB Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LSB INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 11,08  $
Last Close Price 6,50  $
Spread / Highest target 102%
Spread / Average Target 70,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark T. Behrman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard W. Roedel Chairman
Cheryl Maguire Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael Sullivan Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Barry H. Golsen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LSB INDUSTRIES, INC.17.75%187
YARA INTERNATIONAL22.40%12 395
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.14.71%10 897
MOSAIC CO-22.46%8 740
SAUDI ARABIA FERTILIZERS CO.--.--%8 497
QINGHAI SALT LAKE POTASH COMPANY LIMITED--.--%2 917
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group