LSB Industries, Inc. : to Participate in the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 25th

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) (“LSB” or “the Company”) today announced that its Senior Vice President and CFO, Cheryl Maguire will be participating in the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 1:00 pm ET at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, New York City.

LSB Industries’ management will be available for one-on-one meetings all day. To schedule a meeting please contact your Sidoti & Company’s institutional sales representative or Fred Buonocore at fbuonocore@equityny.com.

LSB will provide access to the presentation that management will be referring to on its website on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Access to the presentation will be available on the “Investors” page at www.lsbindustries.com.

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The Company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas.

